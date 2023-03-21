Hunter Valley News
Aaron Bullock steers Talbragar into final spot for Country Championships decider

By Craig Kerry
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Aaron Bullock

Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock qualified a second winner into the $500,000 Country Championships Final on Monday at Scone as Cody Morgan-trained Talbragar claimed the last spot in the April 1 race at Randwick.

