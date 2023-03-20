Hunter Valley News
'Almost pulled off a stunning win': Tigers Under 18s go down to South Coast Dragons

By Geoff Newling
March 21 2023 - 8:00am
The Greater Northern Tiger Under 18s (back from left) Darryl Rando (coach), Cooper Meldrum, Brodi Campbell, Braydon Allen, Brady Roser, Kaleb Hope, Zane Groves, Nate Follington, Charlie Henderson, Jackson Smith, Gabriel Stafa, Dylan Keane, Brad Field (front from left) Chris Bryant, Oscar Atkin, Jack Foley, Talon Harrington, Callum Dowell, Logan Spinks, Lachlan Bonnell, Keandre Johnson-Vale, Jordan Hamlin. Picture supplied.

Greater Northern Tigers Under 18s almost pulled off a stunning win in Sunday's SLE Laurie Daley Cup semi-final against favourites South Coast Dragons at the Collegians Sports Centre in Wollongong.

