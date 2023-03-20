Hunter Valley News
Show goers brave the 40-degree heat for 133rd Upper Hunter Show over the the weekend

By Jess Wallace
Updated March 20 2023 - 10:56pm, first published 12:26pm
Temperatures rose to a scorching 40-degrees at Muswellbrook Showground by the final day of the Bengalla Upper Hunter Show on Sunday, March 19, one of the hottest in its 133 year history.

