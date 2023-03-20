Temperatures rose to a scorching 40-degrees at Muswellbrook Showground by the final day of the Bengalla Upper Hunter Show on Sunday, March 19, one of the hottest in its 133 year history.
But the sweltering heat didn't seem to deter showgoers.
Upper Hunter Show Society president Keith Googe, said around 6000 people came through the showground gates over the three days from March 17-19, which was as high as the numbers from previous years.
But most opted to come later in the day and didn't stay as long as they usually would, most likely due to the heat, Mr Googe said, which stayed in the high 30s for most of the weekend.
Wood cutters and show competitors braved the heat-wave condition to carry on with the show day events.
Scone's Stephen Wicks has been coming to the show for more than 20 years to showcase his shearing skills and share his knowledge. Aged 66, Mr Wicks runs 1000 sheep at his property on Brawboy Road, just out of Scone and has been shearing his sheep and other flocks full-time for 38 years since shearing his first sheep at the age of 16 (half a century ago).
To limit the strain of the heat on animals and competitors, the show committee made adjustments to the scheduling of events, starting earlier in the morning to finish before the heat of the day set in.
The annual polo cross event was moved to the morning to beat the heat, with NSW winning in the series of games over the three days against their QLD opponents.
"It was the hottest show I've experienced in my 20-year involvement, Mr Googe said.
"It's a transitional time of the year, so we need to be prepared for some climatic condition challenges every year."
The show committee set up free water stations and additional undercover marquees for visitors to find respite from the heat. Show goers also made use of the new undercover arena, where Mr Googe said many people gravitated toward throughout the day.
New fans recently installed within the pavilion, made for a more comfortable environment for visitors to the displays and competition produce alike.
Overall the local produce entries were down on previous years, which Mr Googe attributed to less-than favourable growing conditions in recent months.
"We thought because of the season being so dry since at the end of October things like vegetables and produce were a bit light on compared to a normal season, but again, because of a hot-dry summer a lot of vegetables didn't come on at all or weren't up to stand of what people would have wanted," Mr Googe said.
Feedback from food vendors would suggest visitors were spending less on dagwood dogs and hot foods, perhaps due to the heat.
But Mr Googe said the numbers were there coming through the gates, "but they went to what was attractive to them." For most showgoers that was the side show alley attractions, Mr Googe said.
Sideshow alley stole the show over the weekend with many visitors flocking to the thrill rides and bright lights in what was the show's biggest side show alley offering with not one, but three alleys this year.
"At one point in time, there could have been a thousand people in there, it's the biggest I've ever seen," Mr Googe said.
Overall Mr Googe said it was a "very good show", with the show committee also receiving praise for the favourable condition of the inner show ring, which had been prepared and manicured ahead of time for the horse events.
"We had so many positive comments about the state of our centre ring for the horses, including the show jumpers which need to have good conditions when putting so much stress on their animals.
"We renovated [the ground], aerated it and rolled that in back in and irrigated it and then we were fortunate enough to get another 20mm of rain on top of the irrigation early in the week, and it just finished it off. So it looked good and it felt good to the horses," Mr Googe said.
The show's spectacular fireworks display wrapped up the event with a 12-minute showcase on Saturday evening that Mr Googe said could rival the Royal Easter Show.
Mr Googe acknowledged the support and efforts of vendors, volunteers and show committee people that allowed community shows like that of the Upper Hunter to come together each year.
"So much is done by so few," Mr Googe said.
"If it wasn't for all their help and as I said, there's always a challenge, but we managed to overcome those challenges and pull it off."
In his speech to open the show Mr Googe said the number of younger members and volunteers was slowly growing.
"These younger people are our future, I thank them for their efforts and encourage and challenge other like-minded younger people out there to put their hand up to help us achieve our goals."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.