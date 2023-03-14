Hunter Valley News
Cody Heffernan to lead NSW bull riders into 2023 origin series

Updated March 14 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Cody Heffernan (left) will lead Team NSW as team captain for The PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour Origin Series in Newcastle on April 22. Photo supplied.

Singleton bull rider Cody Heffernan will once again lead team NSW as captain when the professional bull riding origin series gets underway at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre next month.

