Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

What's on: Australia Day 2023 activities in the Upper Hunter

January 24 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Families can visit their local pool free this Australia Day to round off the official proceedings across the Upper Hunter. File photo

Muswellbrook Shire 

Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 8am

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.