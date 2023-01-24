Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 8am
Muswellbrook Shire Council's official Australia Day proceedings will be held at Denman Recreation Area, in Bell Street, Denman, on Thursday, January 26.
From 8am there will be a free barbecue breakfast followed by an Indigenous smoking ceremony, didgeridoo and a performance by the Waagan Galga Dance Group.
The citizenship ceremony and Australia Day Award winners announced from 9am.
There will be free entry into the Muswellbrook and Denman Aquatic Centres from 12pm-4pm on January 26.
At Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre there will be a DJ, giant inflatable and the Australia Day Mayor's Shield Swim Challenge. Entry to the pool is free.
Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 6.30pm
A free outdoor cinema will headline Singleton's two day Australia Day festivities.
Twilight will be held in Townhead Park on Wednesday, January 25.
The Australia Day eve event will include a host of entertainment such as live music, roving entertainment, food trucks, slip and slide, reptile display, jumping castles, giant outdoor games, face painting and sensory area from 6.30pm.
Showing on the big screen will be 2022 American computer-animated heist comedy film Bad Guys.
Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 8am
The fun will continue on Australia Day, Thursday, January 26, with a barbecue breakfast and awards ceremony at Singleton Civic Centre from 8am.
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said the Australia Day eve event was a great way to kick off the festive spirit while revelling in all that is great about being Australian.
Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 7.45am
In Scone Australia Day proceedings will start with a barbecue breakfast at 7.45am at the Council Administration Building in Liverpool Street, Scone, with the official ceremony to follow from 8:30am.
Later the whole family is invited to the Scone Memorial Swimming pool for a day of fun activities from midday to 4pm. There will be a jumping castle, barbecue and entertainment. Pool entry is free.
Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 10.30am
In Merriwa, the official ceremony will be held at Merriwa RSL from 10:30am, followed by a free barbecue lunch at 12:30pm.
Celebrate the achievements of our community members and enjoy a day full of fun activities.
From 2pm to 6pm, head over to the Merriwa Swimming Pool for a Family Fun Day with free entry, a DJ, obstacle course, snow cones, and prizes.
Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 10am
In Murrurundi the Australia Day Parade at Wilson Memorial Oval starts at 10am, featuring markets, food, and entertainment for all ages.
Afterwards, head to the Murrurundi War Memorial Swimming pool for free entry and more entertainment.
Contact Upper Hunter Shire Council on 02 6540 1100 for more information.
