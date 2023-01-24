Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Newcastle and Hunter Highway Patrol warn 'we will be everywhere' for Australia Day double demerits operation

Updated January 24 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Mick Buko at a Newcastle RBT station on Griffiths Road, Hamilton last month. Picture by Peter Lorimer

AS DOUBLE demerit points kick in for the Australia Day weekend, police have warned "we will be everywhere".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.