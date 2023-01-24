In Scone, start your day off with a BBQ breakfast at 7:45am at the Scone Admin Building, with the official ceremony kicking off at 8:30am. In Merriwa, head to the Merriwa RSL for their official ceremony at 10:30am with a free BBQ lunch at 12:30pm. As well as the official award ceremonies the annual Murrurundi Australia Day Parade at Wilson Memorial Oval starts at 10am, with markets, food, and entertainment for all ages. After each event, head down to one of our public pools for a FREE Family Fun Day. Each pool will have entertainment, music and more with free entry for everyone.