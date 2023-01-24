January 25: Singleton
A free outdoor cinema will headline Singleton's two day Australia Day festivities. Twilight will be held in Townhead Park on Wednesday, January 25. The Australia Day eve event will include a host of entertainment such as live music, roving entertainment, food trucks, slip and slide, reptile display, jumping castles, giant outdoor games, face painting and sensory area from 6.30pm. Showing on the big screen will be 2022 American computer-animated heist comedy film Bad Guys.
January 26: Singleton
The traditional Australia Day barbecue breakfast for a gold coin donation will kick off at the Civic Centre at 8am, and will be followed by the official ceremony at 9am. Singleton's official Australia Day proceedings, including the address by special guest Dr Emma Beckett, the announcement of the Singleton Citizen and Young Achiever of the Year and citizenship ceremony to be held on Australia Day at the Singleton Civic Centre.
January 26: Denman and Muswellbrook
The official Australia Day proceedings will be held at Denman Recreation Area, in Bell Street, Denman, on Thursday, January 26. From 8am there will be a free barbecue breakfast followed by an Indigenous smoking ceremony, didgeridoo and a performance by the Waagan Galga Dance Group. The citizenship ceremony and Australia Day Award winners announced from 9am. There will be free entry into the Muswellbrook and Denman Aquatic Centres from 12pm-4pm on January 26, with a DJ, giant inflatable and the Australia Day Mayor's Shield Swim Challenge.
January 26: Scone, Merriwa, Murrurundi
In Scone, start your day off with a BBQ breakfast at 7:45am at the Scone Admin Building, with the official ceremony kicking off at 8:30am. In Merriwa, head to the Merriwa RSL for their official ceremony at 10:30am with a free BBQ lunch at 12:30pm. As well as the official award ceremonies the annual Murrurundi Australia Day Parade at Wilson Memorial Oval starts at 10am, with markets, food, and entertainment for all ages. After each event, head down to one of our public pools for a FREE Family Fun Day. Each pool will have entertainment, music and more with free entry for everyone.
January 19-29, 2023: Murrurundi
Jo White's Big Things groups twenty-four paintings of iconic Australian roadside spectacles. For more visit www.michaelreidmurrurundi.com.au.
March 4, 2023: Muswellbrook
Rock'n the Brook, Muswellbrook's first large-scale music event will be held on March 4, 2023 at Olympic Park. This free community event will feature local artists alongside headline acts James Reyne and James Blundell. Tickets will be available in the new year.
April 29: Baerami
Baerami Bush Dance is an authentic and fun,filled, family-friendly bush dance at the beautifully timber lined Baerami Hall in the Upper Hunter Valley, featuring traditional acoustic music performed by Waltzing Jack and Friends, musicians. Dances are explained and you don't need a partner.
May 4 -14, 2023
The Scone Horse Festival has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings & Queens of the Stables' - celebrating the men and women who have had amazing contribution to the equine industry, while also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
June 9-11, 2023: Scone
Some of Australia Country Music's finest and emerging artist are gracing the stage in Scone on the June long weekend.
