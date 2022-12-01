There was a good roll-up for the Vets' Morley's Mulligan's Day at Muswellbrook Golf Club on Tuesday, November 29.
The generosity of Gary Morley for this annual event is highly appreciated by all.
The course is drying out well and the greens are looking good following the coring and sanding.
Bruce Robinson won the Mulligan's event with 44 stableford points.
All players can replay a maximum of four shots if they wish to, on holes drawn randomly before play starts, during their round of 18 holes.
Second was Paul Constable 41, third Elie Raad 39, fourth Terry Mitchell 38 C/B and fifth Des Partridge 38 C/B.
Balls went to Mick McCormick and Greg Newman 38, Pam Minch 37 and Rod Upton 36.
These results are slightly different to the awards made by Gary Morley and Pauline.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated also by Gary Morley, was won by President Paul Gorman.
Nearest the Pins were: 5th Rod Upton, 8th Paul Constable, 11th Rod Upton, 14th (2nd shot) Geoff Ferguson and 17th Des Partridge.
In other news:
FUTURE GAMES
December 6 at Aberdeen, Stableford, Jack White Final, Xmas prizes
December 13 at Scone TBC, Stableford, Xmas prizes (book in with Ross Banks please)
December 20 at Muswellbrook, Stableford, (book in with the proshop please) Xmas prizes
December 27 at Denman Stableford
Hit-offs shotgun start by 8.30am. Green fees $15.
Don't forget the fun-night annual presentation will be held at Aberdeen on Wednesday, December 14, from 6.30pm for 7pm. Cost is $20 per person to be paid to treasurer Bob Minch please.
