Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

UHVGA Vets' Golf Report: Vets turn out for Morley's Mulligan's Day at Muswellbrook

December 1 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Robinson, right, is congratulated on his 44 Stableford points to win the Morley's Mulligan's event at Muswellbrook on November 29. He is with Gary Morley and Pauline. Picture: Supplied.

There was a good roll-up for the Vets' Morley's Mulligan's Day at Muswellbrook Golf Club on Tuesday, November 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.