Upper Hunter Veterans Golf Association Report: Final round of Vets championship played

Updated November 24 2022 - 10:13am, first published 10:06am
Greg Squires, Buzz Pascoe and Bruce Robinson took part in the Vet's annual championships at Denman on Tuesday, November 22.

Twenty Vets plus regular visitor at Denman Steve Harris played a nett stroke event including the final round of the Vets' annual championships on this well-prepared course on Tuesday.

