Twenty Vets plus regular visitor at Denman Steve Harris played a nett stroke event including the final round of the Vets' annual championships on this well-prepared course on Tuesday.
Thank you Greg and Debbie Squires and Terry Mitchell and all the helpers.
Thank you, too, to Chris Constable for the updated handicaps each week and for processing the cards on Tuesday, November 22.
Des Partridge won the day with nett 69 from Brian Dever second 70, Chris Constable third C/B 71, Rod Upton fourth 71 and fifth Buzz Pascoe 73 C/B.
Balls went to Mick McCormick and Derek Wynn 73, Geoff Ferguson 74 and on 75 Tony Pearson, Dave Kerr and Bruce Robinson.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley, was won by president and captain of the Vets, Paul Gorman.
The championship results will be announced at the annual presentation night at Aberdeen on Wednesday, December 14.
Nearest the Pins: Third (second shot) Buzz Pascoe, fifth Derek Wynn, 12th Des Partridge and 14th Bruce Robinson.
FUTURE GAMES
See you all at the presentation night on Wednesday, December 14. 6.30pm for a 7pm start at Aberdeen; $20 to treasurer Bob please.
Players in the Jack White final are: Tony Pearson, Paul Gorman, Brian Dever, Paul Constable, Dave Taylor, George Campbell, Trevor Wilson, Ross Banks, Robert Colbert and Buzz Pascoe.
