Muswellbrook Squash Club: Crowds rolled into Muswellbrook Royal Hotel for presentation dinner

By Adrian Barwick
November 25 2022 - 10:30am
Line Winners Bruce Webber (presenter), Adrian Barwick, Mick Lane, Linda Barwick, Michael Valantine (MC). Picture supplied.

The spring competition may be over, but the squash continues Tuesday nights with social hits from 6pm leading up until Christmas.

