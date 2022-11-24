The spring competition may be over, but the squash continues Tuesday nights with social hits from 6pm leading up until Christmas.
Of course, no end of comp is complete without a presentation dinner and a good crowd rolled into the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel for plenty of food, drink, socialising and, of course, the presentations.
The major and minor premiers were Curtis Gant Betts and Michael Valantine, Bruce Webber, Ron Harmer, Phil Allen and Linda Barwick were all on hand to receive their prizes from life-member Patty Moffitt (major) and committee man Michael Jones (minor).
Hunter Medical Practice was well represented by Belinda Stephens, Mick Lane, Daryl Coveny, Mick Howard and super-sub Rebekkah Weedon (missing Noman Jawaad) receiving their runners up prize from life-member Susan Paag.
Line winners went to Noman Jawaad, Adrian Barwick, Mick Lane, Phil Allen and Linda Barwick with Phil doubling up to receive the most-improved award for the comp going through undefeated on his line.
The annual awards saw Graeme Nebauer receive the Brian Adams trophy for most-improved in what was a wonderful year that saw him move up a line and stay competitive every game.
Linda Barwick was a deserving winner of the Pam Jones/Claire Nelson-Jonas Good Sport Award for her friendly nature and good sportsmanship both on and off the court.
Club President Michael Valantine thanked Curtis Gant Betts, Hunter Medical Practice, the Royal Hotel, Workers Club, Edward Higgens Parkinson and the Railway Hotel for their wonderful support throughout the spring comp and looking forward to see everyone again come the autumn comp next year.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Social hit: November 22, 2022
While most players decided to rest up after the presentations, the five players that turned up had plenty of court time to run themselves ragged and get rewarded with a toasted sandwich and a drink at the end of the night.
While Mick "I'll run when I want to" Jones and Adrian "whistle while I play" Barwick were there to enjoy the evening, Bruce "the meter's still running" Webber and Mick "gung-ho" Lane thought they were still in grand final mode. Fighting for every point, they forced Mick and Adrian to actually move around the court.
They were joined by a blast from the past in Stephen "still swinging" Wylie, who popped in for a visit and ended up being carried off the court gasping for breath.
Still, his junior experience with the club back in the late 70s saw him recreate some classic drives down the wall. Although, the racquet he borrowed from Mick Jones hadn't been used for a while and left a blue stain on his hand at the end (I'm sure it will come out.).
A pleasant night was had by all and we're looking forward to see more players next week. Even if you've never played before this is the ideal time to give it a try with racquets and balls provided for new players.
See you on the courts
