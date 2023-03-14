There's bound to be something for everyone at this year's Bengalla Upper Hunter Show - rides, displays, showbags and of course a chance to celebrate the region's agricultural heritage.
But what's also attractive about this year's show is its affordability. A family of five can have 12 hours of fun for just $40. Show organisers have taken $5 off the online entry fee to provide even more value for money.
The ticket includes access to the displays throughout the showground and pavilions, as well as entertainment, including the headline performers The Crackup Sisters.
Hailing from Winton in Outback Queensland, The Crackup Sisters bring outback stories to the stage with their personal brand of larrikin-ism and give-it-ago attitude. They will perform throughout Friday and Saturday in the main arena and also offer whip cracking and hula hoop workshops.
With around 5000 people expected to attend on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18, organisers have been tireless in their efforts to present a festival that aims to both entertain and educate, said Upper Hunter Show Society president Keith Googe.
The show is open from 8am until around 9pm on Friday and Saturday and for a half day on Sunday at Muswellbrook Showground on the corner of Maitland Street and Rutherford Road, Muswellbrook.
The weather bureau has warned it's going to be warm, so bring a hat and sunscreen and take advantage of the extra shade under the showgrounds upgraded covered area.
All of the favourite events will be back, including tent-pegging, whip cracking, the Young Farmer Challenge, Tug-of-War, exciting rides and Sideshow Alley.
The show's annual Triple B Rodeo also returns, with some of Australia's best bull riders pencilling in on Friday night. The rodeo kicks off with thrills and spills from 6pm.
Saturday night offers a full program of entertainment, including music, the traditional demolition derby and the fireworks finale to end the event with a bang.
There's plenty to see in the pavilions including a pollination display, art prizes, cooking, homecraft and workshops by the local CWA ladies. The cattle and horse competitions provide even more entertainment. You can splurge on a showbag or the rides along Sideshow Alley. Sit alongside centre ring for a wide range of entertainment until 9pm Friday and Saturday.
For updates and ticket information visit www.upperhuntershow.com.au or www.facebook.com/UpperHunterShow
