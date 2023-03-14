Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
What's on

Bengalla Upper Hunter Show 2023 is on March 17, 18 and 19 at Muswellbrook Showground

Updated March 14 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All of the favourite events will be back for the 2023 Bengalla Upper Hunter Show, including the popular demolition derby and the fireworks finale to end the event with a bang. Photo supplied

There's bound to be something for everyone at this year's Bengalla Upper Hunter Show - rides, displays, showbags and of course a chance to celebrate the region's agricultural heritage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.