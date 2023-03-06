Hunter Valley News
New multi-million dollar greyhound racing facility officially opens at Muswellbrook

Updated March 7 2023 - 10:35am, first published 8:00am
Upper Hunter MP David Layzell, Minister for Racing Kevin Anderson, GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay. Photo supplied.

A new multi-million dollar Upper Hunter greyhound racing facility, officially opened on Sunday (5th), is estimated to bring an additional $20 million into the Muswellbrook economy and create 20 jobs, according to Greyhound Racing NSW Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaulay.

