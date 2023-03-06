New multi-million dollar greyhound racing facility officially opens at Muswellbrook

A new multi-million dollar Upper Hunter greyhound racing facility, officially opened on Sunday (5th), is estimated to bring an additional $20 million into the Muswellbrook economy and create 20 jobs, according to Greyhound Racing NSW Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaulay.
"This is what greyhound racing does within local communities, it supports livelihoods of participants and flow on benefits throughout the towns," Mr Macaulay said.
"The reason why we are investing in these tracks around the state is to bring all of our racetracks up to the safest standard for our greyhounds, and we have done exactly that here at Muswellbrook.
"The safety and welfare of our animal is paramount and that is not just rhetoric."
Work conducted at the new track included a full refurbishment with the remediation and re-profiling of the track and the turf surface, a new safety rail, safety padding on the turns and in the catching pen and the installation of a Safechase lure system has all been installed.
The kennels have new insulation and air conditioning installed, new starting boxes and new synthetic mats at the boxes are in place, and a new swabbing bay and stewards' room have been built.
Mr Macaulay said the first TAB meeting at Muswellbrook, which had earlier been scheduled for March 11, would be rescheduled.
"Unfortunately nature has intervened, and the grass laid on the track has not completely knitted," he said. "It's one of those things out of our control, but as a result, because the track isn't yet 100 per cent ready, we will not compromise for the sake of scheduling. I look forward to announcing the new date shortly."
The Minister for Hospitality and Racing the Hon. Kevin Anderson and Member for the Upper Hunter David Layzell, joined Mr Macaulay at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the upgraded facility - including latest safety measures - to enable imminent TAB race meetings.
"Muswellbrook is a greyhounds heartland and this funding will ensure the long-term success of the club and the health and safety of greyhounds," Mr Anderson said of the $1.2 million investment the NSW Government has made to the project through the Capital Grants Fund.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has worked hand in hand with the greyhound industry to support track upgrades, including the one at Muswellbrook.
"I first visited the track back in 2021 and the club was concerned about the future of greyhound racing in the region. There was a real risk that the doors would close on Muswellbrook greyhound racing.
"How far we have come in the last two years. I know that Muswellbrook is buzzing with excitement at the return of TAB quality race meets here in the Upper Hunter.
"Right across Regional NSW there are major track safety upgrades being delivered in places like, Gosford, Gunnedah, Goulburn, Kempsey and Grafton, with more to come."
The support for these safety measures has meant NSW is leading the way in greyhound safety and welfare management," Mr Anderson said.
GRNSW purchased the track from the Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association back in 2021 with the target of rebuilding the facility, and the focus of the rebuild at Muswellbrook - as it is with all track upgrades - has been firmly on safety.
Mr Macaulay said the new track was something Hunter locals can be proud of, as a venue and economic driver for the region.
"Muswellbrook is the latest major investment into track facilities in the State. The strong support of the NSW Government, Minister Anderson and local MP Dave Layzell have made this possible," Mr Macaulay said.
He also said it wouldn't just be industry participants who have benefited from the rebuild of the Muswellbrook track.
"The local community will see an influx into the economy from those coming to race, and, as part of a new GRNSW policy initiated last year, local suppliers are the preferred supplies for work," he said.
"Among the works which local suppliers have been used for, include track and turf including ongoing maintenance, kennels, wash bays and the tower, consultancy, irrigation and onsite security."
The completion of the upgrade at Muswellbrook will offer participants another state-of- the-art venue in the region to race at, as well as The Gardens in Newcastle and the Maitland track.
