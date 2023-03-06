Hunter Valley News
Total fire ban as heatwave hits Newcastle and the Hunter: temps to reach 39 degrees

Jessica Brown
Jessica Brown
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 12:00pm
It is expected to hit 39 degrees in parts of the Hunter Valley today. File photo.

A HEATWAVE is expected to bring temperatures close to 40 degrees across Newcastle and the Hunter on Monday, with a total fire ban in place.

