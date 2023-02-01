Hunter Valley News
U18s and U16s rugby league rep season kicks-off this Saturday with the Greater Northern Tigers heading to Coffs Harbour for their first games

By Geoff Newling
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
Greater Northern Tigers U16s and U18s team. Photo supplied.

Made up of promising young rugby league players from across the Upper Hunter and New England regions, the Greater Northern Tigers enter Saturday's first round of Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns Cup games against North Coast at Coffs Harbour with some good "solid" trials behind them.

