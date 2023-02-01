Made up of promising young rugby league players from across the Upper Hunter and New England regions, the Greater Northern Tigers enter Saturday's first round of Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns Cup games against North Coast at Coffs Harbour with some good "solid" trials behind them.
The two sides, coached by Darryl Rando (18s) and Cody Tickle (16s), played Western and Newcastle in recent weeks.
The 18's won both trials, Darryl Rando said after last Saturday's training session at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
"Yeah won both," the former premiership winning Scone coach told Group 4 Media.
"Beat Western six tries to three and Newcastle four tries to three. Having that second trial was good for us. The boys have improved every week and we had a very good day today."
He said the side will train again in Armidale on Friday afternoon before continuing on to Coffs where they play North Coast on Saturday morning in their opening Laurie Daley Cup clash.
"We didn't win a game last year but we have a good side this year," he said of a squad that numbered 30 to begin with and had been pared down to 22 by Saturday with the final 18 named this week.
Logan Spinks will captain the side with Callum Dowell the vice-captain.
The Greater Northern Tiger Under 16's have also trained hard for their Andrew Johns Cup quest under coach Cody Tickle.
They started well with a good trial win over Western before a loss to Newcastle.
"They lost their way a bit," GNT pathways manager Peter Stevens said at Saturday's training session. He was standing in for coach Tickle who was in Sydney completing a Level 2 coaching course.
"They played well against Western but were a bit disjointed against Newcastle. It was disappointing after the Western trial.
"Lack of communication was the key."
The two squads are eager to start well and will have a brisk session on Friday before travelling to Coffs for their first round Country Cup matches.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER UNDER 18's:
Coach: Darryl Rando (Scone).
1 Charlie Henderson (Werris Creek).
2 Keandre Johnson-Vale (Armidale).
3 Cooper Meldrum (Singleton).
4 John O'Leary-Doyle (Dungowan).
5 Brodie Campbell (Guyra).
6 Jordan Hamlin (Farrer).
7 Callum Dowell vc (Scone).
8 Gabriel Stafa ( Singleton).
9 Talon Harrington (Scone).
10 Brady Roser (Scone).
11 Dylan Keane (Scone).
12 Logan Spinks capt (Farrer).
13 Braydon Allen (Dungowan).
14 Kaleb Hope (Glen Innes).
15 Nathaniel Follington (Farrer).
16 Rowdy Laudlaw-Hodge).
17 Lachlan Bonnell (Dungowan).
18 Jack Foley (Scone).
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER UNDER 16's:
Coach: Cody Tickle (Werris Creek).
1 Reece Josephson (Farrer).
2 Charlie Lennard (Singleton).
3 Jake Botfield (Denman).
4 Darcy Wallace (Denman).
5 Jackson Moore (North Tamworth).
6 Riley Fitzsimmons (Singleton).
7 Hayden Davidson (Singleton).
8 Nate Rothall (Denman).
9 Darcy Weatherall (Narrabri).
10 Toby Jamieson (Singleton).
11 Dustin Wyrzykowski capt (Farrer).
12 Ryan Schafer (Muswellbrook).
13 Rave Brazier (Guyra).
14 Jack Anderson (Narrabri).
15 Cooper Wilson (Guyra).
16 Braydon Nean (North Tamworth).
17 Lincoln Browning (Narrabri).
18 Samuel Archer (Farrer).
