Muswellbrook is set for an explosion of colour when the local Park Run plays host to a free 1.7 kilometre Colour Run on February 11 from 11am at Karoola Park.
The Colour Run comes as a celebration following the first year since Karoola Park Park Run commenced on April 2, 2022.
Co-event director Chris English said the free, weekly, timed, five-kilometre Park Run circuit aimed to encourage the Muswellbrook community to get outside and get active.
Starting at 8am every Saturday of the year at Karoola Park Muswellbrook, and delivered entirely by dedicate volunteers, Park Run started in the United Kingdom and has spread to 20 countries with more than 400 Park Run events across Australia.
"On average we have about 40 people attend Karoola Park Park Run each week, but we'd really love to see even more of the community join us each Saturday for their five kilometres," Mr English said.
"We started this free, weekly event for the benefit of everyone in Muswellbrook, so we hope lots of people will join us for the Colour Run on Saturday, February 11 to see what all the fuss is about".
Co-director Joel Samson said the Colour Run will be one lap of the usual Park Run, about 1.7 kilometres, not the full five kilometres.
The concept of the Colour Run is that while participants are running or walking they will be sprayed with a colour paint powder.
"We are encouraging everyone of all ages and fitness levels to come along and have a bit of fun," Mr Samson said.
"The best way to support Karoola Park Park Run is to come along one Saturday morning at 8am to try either walking, jogging, or volunteering, or buy from our barbecue at the Colour Run to help us improve our facilities and grow the event."
Mr Samson said volunteering and the generosity of community volunteers was a big focus of Park Run and was the only way the event could run each week.
"The philosophy is to 'never turn away a volunteer', the same goes for this Colour Run event," Mr Samson said.
"We are putting the call out to individuals, sporting groups, businesses or anyone else who would like to lend a hand on the day to get in touch by sending us a private message on our Facebook page or contacting the organisers Chris English on 04155 55602, or Joel Samson on 04097 10945.
Muswellbrook Shire Council has put its support behind the long-term success of Park Run and to promote further engagement with the weekly event, by sponsoring the one-off Colour Run on February 11.
There is no need to register for the event, just go along, bring some cash for food, and be ready to run or walk at the 11am start time. However, organisers are encouraging those who are looking to participate to find the event on the Karoola Park Run Facebook page for more information, updates and to indicate your participation.
