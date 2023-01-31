Hunter Valley News
Fifty shades of fun: Muswellbrook Colour Run set to brighten Park Run event

Updated January 31 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:00pm
Muswellbrook's local Park Run organisers will host a free 1.7 kilometre Colour Run on February 11 from 11am at Karoola Park. Photo supplied.

Muswellbrook is set for an explosion of colour when the local Park Run plays host to a free 1.7 kilometre Colour Run on February 11 from 11am at Karoola Park.

