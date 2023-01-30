Hunter Valley News
Upper Hunter Veterans Golf: Record turnout at Aberdeen greens

Updated January 31 2023 - 1:41pm, first published January 30 2023 - 4:00pm
The Upper Hunter Vets Golfers Association welcomes news members to join.

A record turnout of 34 Vets played in the stroke and putting event at Aberdeen Golf Club on January 24.

