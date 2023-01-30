A record turnout of 34 Vets played in the stroke and putting event at Aberdeen Golf Club on January 24.
It was great to have president/captain Paul Gorman and treasurer Bob Minch with us, plus new member Louise Mathews.
Our get-well wishes go out to Les Brown. And best wishes to June and Russell Jukes for your trip west.
Thanks for the well-kept course Paul Constable and all the helpers who have battled on despite a nasty lightning strike recently.
Paul Constable won the stroke event with nett 70 C/B from Chris Constable 70 second, third Tony Pearson 71, fourth Gary Gray 72 C/B, fifth Reg Davidson 72 C/B, and sixth Dave Taylor 72.
IN THE NEWS:
Balls went to Gary Leake 72, Des Partridge, Will Coward and Graham Turvey 73, Bruce Robinson 74, Graham Boles 75 (good to have you back Graham) and on 76 Elie Raad, Warren Rankin and Emil Battista.
The putting wine went to Chris Constable with 26 putts. The best scratch score was recorded by Paul Constable with 79 off the stick. The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley went to Annie Woods.
Nearest the Pins: 4th Graham Boles 7th Annie Woods 9th Andy Medway 16th Gary Gray 18th Les Cuttriss
FUTURE GAMES:
Tuesdays at Murrurundi (Please call or text Paul Gorman on 0447 413 213 to confirm attendance).
February 7: Stableford at Muswellbrook (book at proshop).
February 14: Denman, Stableford.
February 21: Scone, Feb 21, Stfd (call Ross Banks 0488 591 237).
February 28: Aberdeen, stroke and putting.
New members welcome. Hit-offs by 8.30am
