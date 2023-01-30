Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

February 3: Muswellbrook, 5.30pm to 7.30pm
Come along to the People's Studio at the art gallery for self-directed art making at Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre. Bring along a sketch pad, pencils, watercolours, or interesting things to draw, paint or create to make art in the company of others. There'll be a handful of art materials available so everyone can join in and have a dabble. Entry by donation.
February 11: Karoola Park, Muswellbrook, 11am
A free 1.7km community Colour Run to celebrate health, fitness, and community, as well as encourage further participation in Karoola Park parkrun. Entry is free.
February 25: Muswellbrook, 6pm-7pm
Celebrate the launch of Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre's next group of exhibitions. Entry is free, with light refreshments provided. February's Exhibition Launch event will feature finalists of the 2023 Muswellbrook Art Prize.
March 4: Muswellbrook
Rock'n the Brook, Muswellbrook's first large-scale music event will be held on March 4, 2023 at Olympic Park. This free community event will feature local artists alongside headline acts James Reyne and James Blundell. Tickets will be available in the new year.
May 4 -14: Scone
The Scone Horse Festival has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings & Queens of the Stables' - celebrating the men and women who have had amazing contribution to the equine industry, while also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
'LET'S WING IT' FESTIVAL
June 9-11, 2023: Scone
Some of Australia Country Music's finest and emerging artist are gracing the stage in Scone on the June long weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.