Authorities are cracking down on illegal fireworks, with warnings of big fines and potential jail time ahead of Australia Day.
Despite cancellations, boycotts and options for people to work on the public holiday, many Australia Day celebrations are going ahead on Thursday.
Authorities have warned that even though it might sound easy and fun to let off some fireworks in your backyard or local park, big penalties may apply.
In NSW, anyone selling, buying, storing, transporting or setting off fireworks without authorisation faces fines of up to $27,500 and 12 months in prison.
SafeWork NSW has a list of all registered fireworks displays by postcode.
In Victoria, you could face criminal charges, including jail for up to 15 years and thousands of dollars' worth of fines.
"Fireworks pose a major health and safety risk to the community and can only be used by licensed pyrotechnicians," a Victoria Police spokesman said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Anyone thinking of using illegal fireworks should reflect on whether they want to risk being responsible for the death or serious injury of another person."
With La Nina beginning to weaken, Victoria Police warned using fireworks in summer could easily start a fire.
Unauthorised fireworks have been illegal in Queensland since 1972 and fines up to $50,000 apply.
In Tasmania it's illegal for the public to use fireworks at any time, except cracker night in May, with fines up to $9050.
"Fireworks, if not handled correctly, can cause serious injury or death," a WorkSafe Tasmania spokeswoman said.
In Western Australia, the public is banned from using fireworks except for throwdowns and sparklers.
In the Northern Territory, fireworks are classified as either shopgoods or display fireworks.
"Shopgoods fireworks are small fireworks sold to the general public for use. They are generally weaker in explosive power compared to those used for professional displays," NT WorkSafe said.
"[They] are designed to be used in a small area, such as a suburban backyard, by persons with no training in the safe use of fireworks."
Despite some urban myths, fireworks have been banned in the Australian Capital Territory since 2009.
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.