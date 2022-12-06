Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson among 600 people to pay their respects to Scone 'humble hero' Mark Heanly, who died in a tragic cycling accident

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:38am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson paid his respects.

FORMER British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among more than 600 people who came to pay their respects to Scone's "humble hero" Mark Heanly at an emotional service on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.