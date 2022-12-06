Hunter Valley News
The Murrurundi Collective: revitalising community through food

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated December 6 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 4:00pm
Amanda Riordan found herself walking a path she never expected when she established the The Murrurundi Collective. Photo by Jess Wallace.

Born from a simple desire to help her community through one of the most significant droughts in Australian history, Amanda Riordan found herself walking a path she never expected. One paved in the simple notion of community sustainability through a collective food hub.

