Register for the challenge by contacting or visiting Muswellbrook or Denman Branch - you will need to have a library card in order to participate.

Track your progress on the Beanstack app OR request a print bingo sheet. IF you are using the Beanstack app, you will need to Register using your library card number, then join the challenge! Be sure to ask staff for assistance in getting started!

Log your reading minutes on Beanstack or your printed bingo sheet and complete the activities to earn badges. There are 16 badges to earn throughout the challenge!