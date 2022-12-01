Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
What's on

Muswellbrook Shire libraries' summer reading challenge brings new meaning to diving into a good book

December 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reading challenge encourages kids to make a splash at the Muswellbrook Shire libraries and aquatic centres this summer. File photo from prostooleh on Freepik.

Young readers are encouraged to dive into a great book this summer and in doing so can earn points for free entry passes to the local pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.