Young readers are encouraged to dive into a great book this summer and in doing so can earn points for free entry passes to the local pool.
The Muswellbrook Shire Libraries' initiative is aimed at kids up to 12 years old and runs from December 1 to January 27, 2023.
Head Librarian Lauren Allan said junior library members were encouraged to get reading during the school holidays by asking their parent or carer to register them for Beanstack and also for the free Summer Reading Challenge.
Challenge participants can log their books and participate in activities to earn entry passes to Muswellbrook Shire Aquatic Centre during the challenge.
The app is free. All you need is a library membership - which is also free, Ms Allan said.
It offers an innovative new way to connect readers of all ages with books and engaging reading activities, as well as challenges that match each person's interests, ages and all reading levels.
For more information about how to register go to libraries.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au or contact Muswellbrook Shire Library on 6543 1913.
