Boost for Aberdeen little athletics club

Updated December 6 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Aberdeen Senior and Little Athletics Centre was one of 90 small community sports groups to receive funding for new sports equipment. Picture supplied.

Local News

