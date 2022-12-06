Boost for Aberdeen little athletics club

Aberdeen Senior and Little Athletics Centre was one of 90 small community sports groups to receive funding to help replace tired equipment.
The club will receive $2,823 to allow athletes aged as young as three years to participate in extra activities to help with their personal fitness and skills improvement, according to Denise Bell from the centre.
"As an added benefit, the new equipment will be shared with the local primary and high schools which will save them purchasing their own specialised equipment for their once-a-year athletics carnivals," Ms Bell said.
Last season, almost half of the Aberdeen Senior and Little Athletics Centre members had never participated in any sport before joining the club. About one third are from single parent families.
The club is now heading into its 32nd season, meaning most of its current equipment is nearing the end of its useful life.
Thousands of young athletes and budding sport stars will benefit from free sporting uniforms and equipment in the latest round of the Australian Sports Foundation's (ASF) Active Kids Grants.
More than $392,000 has been awarded to 90 community sports clubs across every state and territory, which will benefit more than 17,000 young sportspeople.
The Active Kids Grants are courtesy of the ASF in partnership with philanthropic organisation The Dickinson Foundation, which has donated the funding to improve the physical and mental health of Australian children by encouraging them to participate in sport.
The sporting kit must be specifically used to encourage young Australians to get active and join in a sport.
