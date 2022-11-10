Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation is now accredited with the Office of the Children's Guardian to provide support to Aboriginal children and young people through the Permanency Support Program.
The Permanency Support Program offers tailored services to vulnerable children so they can grow up in stable, secure and loving homes.
To support this initiative, Ungooroo has recruited a team of qualified and experienced staff, including caseworkers and carer engagement officers who will work with children, young people and their carers to identify the best permanency goal.
Ungooroo Chief Executive Officer Taasha Layer says the program plays a crucial role in providing positive life outcomes for Aboriginal children and young people.
"Our priority is keeping families together safely and achieving permanency for Aboriginal children and young people. We know that vulnerable Aboriginal children and young people are much better off if they are living in a safe and stable home with relatives or kin, in community and on Country," she said.
"Children and young people who grow up in safe and loving homes have a greater chance of leading successful and independent lives as adults."
The Permanency Support Program has three main goals:
"Our Ungooroo team keeps growing so, with the support of other agencies, we have expanded our current space to provide a culturally appropriate, safe, and professional new office space in the Singleton Centre which will be dedicated to the new Permanency Support Program," Ms Layer said.
"It's an exciting time for Ungooroo and we are looking forward to working with the Office of Children's Guardian and Department of Communities and Justice to ensure a seamless transition for these Aboriginal children and young people and carers."
Find out more about the Ungooroo Permanency Support Program at www.ungooroo.com.au.
Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation has worked to empower the Upper Hunter's Indigenous community since 1994. It provides health services (GP, allied health), NDIS social services (Specialist Homelessness Service for young people) and business services (DOOKAL, AEDO and NCAP).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.