Supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living with chronic health conditions to better manage their health care is a team effort at Ungooroo.
The Integrated Team Care (ITC) program, which Ungooroo runs on behalf of the Primary Health Network, offers support for Indigenous people across the Upper Hunter to improve their access to and use of health services.
Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation CEO Taasha Layer says the service is critical in improving health outcomes for patients.
"Almost half of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are living with at least one chronic condition with heart disease and diabetes as the leading causes of death," she said.
"Chronic health conditions need complex health care across various types of health services and the ITC program helps patients better understand and manage their conditions."
Ungooroo's Integrated Care Team offers patients one-on-one support to help them manage their health conditions and navigate access to appropriate local health services.
"Our ITC team includes an Aboriginal Care Coordinator who supports patients by providing clinical care, organising appointments and helping them get access to allied health providers and specialists," Ms Layer said.
"Our ITC Outreach Workers help patients with non-clinical support, including things like picking up medications, organising transport to and from appointments and helping patients better understand the range of different health services available."
To be eligible for the ITC program, patients must identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and have a current chronic disease management plan by a local GP or Aboriginal Medical Service.
The program is also available to children with a chronic illness management plan.
Ms Layer says the ITC program is offering patient a holistic approach to managing their condition with better health links and culturally appropriate care across different services.
"We are committed to improving health outcomes for our mob with better treatment and management of chronic conditions," she said.
"This program is helping and encouraging our patients to access services and enabling better collaboration between the Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal health sectors."
Find out more about the Integrated Team Care Program at www.ungooroo.com.au or call Ungooroo on 6571 5111.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.