Revolutionising hospitality recruitment: Connecting businesses with top talent

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, where customer service and guest experiences are paramount, the need for efficient, reliable, and high-quality staffing is crucial. Yet sourcing hospitality staffing that meets these criteria is not always a straightforward process.

Increasingly, businesses in this sector are finding that traditional hospitality recruitment methods often fall short of addressing their diverse needs. Thankfully, developments in this field that leverage available technology are revolutionising the hiring process making it far easier for businesses to meet their hospitality staffing needs.

So what is this winning hospitality recruitment agency alternative? It's Sidekicker - an easily accessible, user-friendly platform that is disrupting hospitality recruitment in the best possible way.

Find qualified staff quicker with Sidekicker

Sidekicker is not just another job listing platform; it's a comprehensive solution designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it faster, more efficient, and highly effective.

Rather than list your job, Sidekicker provides you with access to a curated talent pool and with thousands of pre-qualified candidates ready to go, finding temporary staffing for hospitality is a breeze.

Every Sidekick listed within the platform has passed through a rigorous screening process including interviews, document checks, OH&S and tailored inductions. Each Sidekick also has a staff profile through which to view their ratings and reviews based on past hires, certificates, qualifications and other key hiring criteria.

With interviews already sorted and certifications verified, this means that finding and hiring the right candidates is hassle-free and possible in just a few clicks.

A seamless experience for hospitality businesses

If you're an owner or manager who is struggling to keep pace with business growth, seasonal peaks and busy periods, Sidekicker is the ideal solution. Likewise, if you're seeking a flexible solution for covering leave and absenteeism or to fill skill gaps in your roster, Sidekicker can help with that too.

Make a request on the platform at any time, find available, pre-qualified and skilled staff within minutes. Hire with the click of a button, fully assured of their experience, qualifications and reliability. Save your favourite workers to private Talent Pools and directly send them shifts again, or offer them a permanent position all via Sidekicker's platform.

How Sidekicker saves time, money & eliminates hiring stress

Tired of recruitment agency fees that often seem wasted on underqualified or poorly matched staff? Switching to Sidekicker can save you up to 30% on hospitality agency fees and other hidden costs. Instead, you'll pay a service fee per hire which is clearly outlined before you submit a request, giving you greater control over your hiring budget.

Additionally, you remain in charge of your staffing costs and can easily set the rates you want to pay through the inbuilt pricing engine.

Concerned about compliance? Don't be, the platform handles that too! Its advanced digital compliance systems give hirers the security that everyone who works for them is qualified, safe to work and being paid correctly.

If that isn't enough, Sidekicker also handles all recruitment admin, payroll, and work health and safety compliance. If at any time problems arise there is a 24/7 support team and local account managers are ready to help as required.

The future of hospitality recruitment

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, so too must the methods used to recruit its workforce. Sidekicker represents the future of hospitality recruitment, where technology and human-centric design are expertly combined to create a better experience for both employers and hospitality workers alike.