The power of AI tools in project tracking

This is branded content.
Managing any project can quickly become overwhelming; it's easy to get lost in schedules, workloads, piles of notes and ever-changing team member commitments.
Businesses are using AI (artificial intelligence) more and more in their daily operations, particularly for marketing, online customer service, cybersecurity, and sales monitoring, but one area businesses can forget about in their AI use is project tracking and management.
If you're hoping to work in a project management role, you'll likely need to obtain a qualification such as a Graduate Certificate in Project Management online, but it's also worth looking into how you can upskill yourself to stand out from the crowd in other ways.
Familiarising yourself with AI tools and learning how to optimise them for different tasks is a great place to start. There are many ways you can use AI for project tracking:
Time management can be make or break when it comes to a successful project or business. Often operating in incredibly fast-paced environments and on strict deadlines, time can be a business' most limited resource.
This means that a project manager who is good with their time, and knows how to optimise, schedule, and prioritise tasks appropriately, is a valuable asset to a team.
Effective time management and task prioritisation will increase productivity, improve team morale, reduce stress levels, make allowances for unexpected delays, and ultimately, ensure the job is done on time.
There are many AI systems you could try, although platforms dedicated to streamlining work environments, such as ClickUp, are your best option.
With these tools, you can improve your time management by automating processes such as follow-ups and meeting times, analysing the importance of tasks, prioritising goals by their deadlines and time commitments, and getting scheduling recommendations based on employee availability and workloads.
A big part of effective project management is knowing when and where to allocate your resources - the people, money, technology, and time you have available to you.
It can be hard to know where to start when allocating these resources, especially on bigger projects with varying factors to consider such as stakeholders, and employee skill sets and experience levels.
AI tools can analyse your data in real-time, giving you instant summaries of all of these resources and deciphering how to best use them.
AI can summarise exactly who, what, and where you should use your resources to optimise productivity, budgets, and the success of your project.
Similarly to the way you would use AI for resource allocation, you can use it for costing. Entering data on your budget and needs will allow for AI tools to instantly work out the most effective way to spend your money.
If you're not yet sure of your budget, it can also help you calculate what you need. If calculators and Excel formulas aren't your forte, try AI instead.
AI can be used to forecast potential outcomes, problems or unexpected hiccups throughout a project. If you're planning, tracking, or looking to adjust your project budget, schedule, or any other factor of your work, you can use AI to input the data of different scenarios in order to predict results.
For example, if you have set out all the information for a project, but are considering increasing your budget for contract workers, you could use AI to forecast how much quicker you could have the work finished.
Similarly, if you're considering adding extra tasks to the overall project, you could use AI to determine how many more hours of work you will need.
In doing this, the AI system will very quickly be able to alert you if you are over budget, understaffed, or going to run into trouble in any other way. Similarly, it will tell you if your new plans are a recipe for success.
Many people regularly use popular AI tools such as ChatGPT as their own personal assistant. Generative AI can quickly and easily answer and manage project tracking questions or requests such as managing your to-do list, quickly researching relevant information, analysing your project's progress, and much more.
Sometimes the hardest part of tracking or managing a project is staying on top of the little or more menial tasks, using AI can help take some of this pressure off.
AI might not be able to do everything for your project - it's certainly not coming for your job any time soon. But it can help you to work a little smarter instead of harder on those small, frustrating and often time-consuming tasks that are all-important in getting the job done.
Managing something from start to finish, or tracking an ongoing project is a significant undertaking that carries a lot of responsibility, so make it a little easier where you can by utilising the power of AI.