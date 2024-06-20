Embracing the future of virtual care: 5 surprising ways telehealth is transforming healthcare

Telehealth is set to grow rapidly due to its increased accessibility and convenience. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Telehealth has been increasingly popular in Australia especially post the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 2022, 10 million patients are served by 95,000 health providers using telehealth services in Australia.



Digital literacy of patients regarding how telehealth appointments work will speed up telehealth adoption in the country. This article delves into everything you need to know about a telehealth appointment.

What are telehealth appointments?

Telehealth appointments connect patients with a doctor online using devices such as a mobile phone, laptop, or tablet connected to an internet connection. Telehealth consultation can occur via video calls, telephone calls, or without any live interaction in some cases such as issuance of a medical certificate.



Getting instant telehealth appointments from anywhere and anytime addresses the long wait for a traditional GP appointment. It will enable the patients to quickly get medical advice instead of waiting in line in a GPs' office or travelling long distances to visit a hospital.

Benefits of telehealth appointments

Telehealth benefits both patients and providers overcoming traditional healthcare barriers. It provides location-agnostic access to health care helping patients living in rural and remote areas. Telehealth enables quick turn-around time for providers optimising resource allocation for the healthcare providers.



Patients do not have to travel physically or take off from work for minor ailments or medical advice saving both cost and time. This will reduce any potential exposure to infections. Telehealth doctor consultations improve the continuity of care for people who require constant monitoring.

How to prepare for a telehealth appointment?

For your telehealth appointment ensure the following steps are taken:

Have a device with a camera and a microphone that could be connected to the internet

Ensure you have all your medical history, a list of symptoms, and a list of medications you use with you.

Choose a quiet corner to avoid any disturbances

Write down any questions or medical concerns you want to ask a telehealth doctor.

What to expect during a telehealth appointment?

During a telehealth appointment, your doctor will verify your personal information and discuss your symptoms. It is important to be clear and communicate your medical concerns and medical history with the doctor. Your online doctor will issue a medical certificate or an online script if necessary. If your doctor thinks your condition requires further investigation, he/she might issue referrals to a specialist or diagnostic tests. The doctor might give out instructions regarding follow-up care during the consultation.

Limitations and challenges of telehealth appointments

Though telehealth is a game-changer in the healthcare industry, it has some limitations. When it comes to complex medical situations that demand physical checks or surgical intervention, telehealth cannot fulfil the necessary treatment.



Some telehealth providers or services are not covered under Medicare making the payment non-returnable. Older people might find it difficult to navigate online platforms. Telehealth consultations are also troubled by connectivity issues and other technical problems. One must choose a telehealth platform that is fully secure and puts patient confidentiality above all.

The future of telehealth appointments

Telehealth is set to grow rapidly due to its increased accessibility and convenience. Many traditional hospitals and doctors are adopting telehealth to give healthcare access to all. With technologies such as artificial intelligence, and machine learning foraying into healthcare, telehealth will enable personalised treatment, and diagnostic accuracy and provide robust clinical decision support.



This provides universal access to quality healthcare and saves costs for both providers and patients. The government of Australia is also actively pushing regulatory changes to improve activity around mental health etc.

Frequently asked questions about telehealth appointments

1. How do I schedule telehealth appointments?

You can schedule via the online portal of telehealth providers such as Hola Health.

2. Are telehealth appointments private and secure?

Yes, telehealth appointments are conducted through secure, encrypted platforms that comply with privacy laws to protect your personal health information.

3. Can I use telehealth for all types of medical appointments?

Telehealth is suitable for addressing minor illnesses, follow-up care, medication management, and mental health counselling. For emergencies, it is important to visit the nearest hospital.

Telehealth appointments are vital in ensuring universal access to healthcare in Australia. Patients should consider telehealth appointments in non-emergency situations to save time and cost and reduce the burden on Australia's healthcare system. Telehealth appointments are easy to use, faster to schedule, and convenient for people living in any location.