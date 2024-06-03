Behind the scenes: The journey of Sydney actors to stardom

If you've ever wondered what the journey to stardom looks like for successful actors, the reality is that it can vary greatly. While some seem to fall into success or effortlessly pivot into acting via another path, others spend years diligently working towards their goal.

No matter where you start, however, acting is a career path that virtually anyone can pursue successfully - so long as they possess the right skill and attitude.

This is a fact supported through our research into some of Australia's best-known actors. Many of whom have gone on to launch incredibly successful and fulfilling careers both at home and internationally from their humble beginnings in Sydney.

Stories of successful Sydney actors

Speaking with Billy Milionis, founder of the Southern Hemisphere's leading acting school for the Meisner Technique, The Actors Pulse, it becomes evident that there is truly no one path to success as an actor.

As Billy told us:

"While natural charisma and confidence are highly beneficial to anyone seeking a career as an actor, it is only through learning proper acting techniques and developing these skills that you can best harness these attributes and deliver stellar performances."

Let's delve into some stories of The Actors Pulse alumni to see how each of these stars found success in Sydney and beyond.

Anh Do

Anh Do is a multi-talented actor, comedian, writer, producer and artist renowned in Australia and overseas.

A naturally talented and highly engaging individual, Anh initially found fame through his award-winning autobiography The Happiest Refugee.

Following the exposure that came with this, he embraced a career in television and film and pursued training as an actor in Sydney to further his opportunities in this space. This eventually led to him hosting his own successful TV series Anh's Brush With Fame.

Kip Gamblin

With roles in internationally popular TV series Home & Away and Neighbours, Sydney's Kip Gamblin has also acted in Hollywood blockbusters such as Moulin Rouge and Mao's Last Dancer.

Originally trained as a ballet dancer, Kip had a lengthy history of performing on stage before pursuing further studies and focusing on acting.

Eventually combining his talents, Kip then went on to launch a successful career as a versatile and skilled performer capable of delivering compelling dramatic performances alongside captivating choreography.

Debra Ades

First rising to prominence as a finalist for Miss Universe and Miss World Australia in 2011, Debra Ades used this exposure alongside an impressive education in acting to launch a career as an actor.

A alumni of The Actors Pulse in Sydney, she has also studied with NIDA, Metro Screen and On Camera Connections, Debra has invested heavily in educating herself as an actor and with very telling outcomes.

With an expansive portfolio including roles in feature films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, several TV series, web series, music videos and commercials, Debra exemplifies versatility and persistence and the success this can bring.

Milica Pajic

Demonstrating that stardom within the acting industry does not have to be limited to being on stage or screen, Milica Pajic is both an accomplished actress and award-winning writer and producer based in Sydney.

Born in Sydney to newly emigrated Serbian parents, Milica decided from an early age that a career in the entertainment industry was a must. Studying at some of Sydney's most prestigious schools, she asserts that graduating as an expert in the Meisner Technique is one of her proudest achievements.

Acting, writing and producing films across a variety of genres from horror to comedy, drama and crime fiction, Milica's journey to success shows that stardom and success can look different for every actor.