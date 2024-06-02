What every driver should know about towing coverage

When your vehicle breaks down, knowing your options for roadside assistance and towing services can transform a stressful situation into a manageable one. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

All drivers, both old and new, will have to deal with a vehicle breakdown at some point. Cars are some of the most complex machines most people will ever have to operate, and with so many moving parts, sometimes things fall apart.

When your vehicle breaks down, knowing your options for roadside assistance and towing services can transform a stressful situation into a manageable one. For drivers across Australia, understanding the ins and outs of towing coverage is essential to ensure that you're never left stranded.

Understanding towing services

Towing services and coverage is typically a component of roadside assistance programs, which are either purchased through your car insurance provider or as a separate membership with automotive clubs like RACV, NRMA, or RACQ. This coverage is designed to help you in the event of a vehicle breakdown, accident, or when you're unable to safely drive your vehicle.



There are several key features of towing coverage that can aid drivers in need of assistance:

Around-the-clock availability : Coverage often includes towing services 24/7, ensuring help is available whenever you need it.

Distance : Most policies specify a maximum distance for towing (e.g., towing your vehicle to the nearest qualified repair facility within a 20-kilometre radius) and may cover costs fully or up to a specified limit.

Type of service: Apart from towing, the coverage might include jump-starting a battery, changing flat tyres, delivering emergency fuel, or unlocking the car if the keys are locked inside.

Choosing the right provider

Choosing the right roadside assistance provider involves considering their response times, customer reviews, and the breadth of services they offer. Ensure the provider has a strong network across the areas you travel frequently.

Here's what to consider when choosing a provider:

Network and reach

A provider with a wide network can offer faster and more reliable service, particularly in remote areas. Choosing the right network for your range is essential for keeping yourself safe and on the road.

Cost

Compare annual membership fees and what they cover. Some might offer more comprehensive services that justify a higher fee. Some providers can be prohibitively expensive, so be sure to do your research.

Exclusions

Understand what your coverage does not include. Some policies may not cover vehicles over a certain weight, those used for commercial purposes, or certain people driving your vehicle, like young people or the elderly.

How to investigate coverage options:

Read the fine print : Familiarise yourself with the details of your coverage to avoid surprises during emergencies.

Ask questions : Don't hesitate to clarify any doubts with your provider before signing up. Knowing exactly what your plan covers can save you significant stress and expense.

Regular updates: Keep your membership details and contact information updated to ensure seamless service when needed.

Importance of roadside assistance membership

Membership in a reputable roadside assistance program offers more than just towing. It provides peace of mind that you can get help in various emergency situations without facing exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses. Moreover, these services aim to get you back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

There are several additional benefits depending on the assistance provider, including:

Customer support - Access to customer support for any roadside emergencies.

Additional perks - Many memberships come with extra perks like travel and accommodation discounts, vehicle advice, and battery services.

Insurance - Some car insurance policies may offer discounted or complimentary roadside assistance.

The unpredictable nature of vehicle issues, combined with the complexities of today's vehicles, makes having a reliable service on standby a necessity. Picture Shutterstock

How to navigate emergency towing situations

In the event of a breakdown or accident where towing is necessary, here's how you can navigate the situation:

Safety first - Ensure you and your passengers are safe. Move to a safe location away from traffic if possible. Contact your provider - Use the contact number provided by your roadside assistance program to request help. Describe your location and situation - Provide accurate details about your location and the nature of your vehicle's issue to expedite service. Wait for assistance - Stay with your vehicle if it is safe to do so. Help should arrive within the timeframe provided by your service.

The role of roadside assistance in modern driving

The role of roadside assistance extends beyond mere convenience; it's a pivotal part of modern driving safety. The unpredictable nature of vehicle issues, combined with the complexities of today's vehicles, makes having a reliable service on standby a necessity.

For Australian drivers, having reliable towing coverage through a roadside assistance program is invaluable. It not only assures help during vehicle breakdowns but also enhances your overall driving experience with additional support services.