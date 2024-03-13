The ultimate beginner's guide to the Australian Football League (AFL)

The intricate world of AFL might seem like a complex maze of terms and rules. Picture Shutterstock

The ultimate beginner's guide to the Australian Football League (AFL)

The Australian Football League (AFL) stands as a titan in Australia's sports landscape, rivalled only by cricket in its popularity and cultural significance. Whether you're an expatriate finding your footing in Australia, a traveller on a temporary sojourn, or an international pupil navigating life Down Under, the intricate world of AFL might seem like a complex maze of terms and rules.

Fear not, for this guide aims to demystify the sport, offering a clear breakdown of essential terminology and fundamental strategies. Our goal is to enrich your grasp of AFL, paving the way for not just understanding but also enjoying one of Australia's most treasured athletic pastimes.

If you need tips on the AFL, this guide has you covered.

Delving into the origins of AFL

The genesis of the Australian Football League (AFL) is wrapped in discussions and debates, yet the annals of history offer intriguing insights. Originating in Melbourne, Victoria, in 1858, Australian Rules football-or AFL as it's widely recognised today was born out of a series of football matches among three Melbourne schools during the winter of that year. These encounters are celebrated as the inaugural official Australian Rules football games.

The following year, 1859, marked the commencement of regular matches in Melbourne, underpinned by a freshly minted set of AFL rules. By the 1870s, the game had captivated audiences, drawing crowds of up to 10,000 enthusiasts to its uniquely Australian spectacle.



While the sport might have borrowed elements from indigenous games and Irish Gaelic football, its primary framework was significantly influenced by the football played in English public schools, where each institution championed its own set of rules, leading to a rich tapestry of gameplay that demanded harmonisation for inter-school contests.

The formation of a unified rule set

In May 1859, a significant milestone in AFL history was reached when Thomas Wills, alongside six other members from the Melbourne Cricket Club, drafted the first unified set of rules for the game. These guidelines underwent several revisions over the next decade, ultimately shaping the core gameplay of Australian Rules football.

Under these rules, players were allowed to hold the ball and kick it at any given time; however, throwing the ball was strictly prohibited. Furthermore, for a goal to be counted, the ball had to be kicked through the goalposts, not carried over the line. This set of rules aimed at creating a cohesive framework that would govern the sport, ensuring fair play and integrity in every match.

The evolution of game organisation and the rise of professional leagues

With the burgeoning popularity of Australian Football in the late 19th century, the need for formal organisation became increasingly apparent. Workplaces, schools, and churches were quick to establish their own teams, with initial matches being played in public parks. However, as interest grew and crowds swelled, the games transitioned from these informal settings to cricket fields, where spectators were willing to pay for the privilege of watching. This shift not only signaled the sport's rising popularity but also its potential for commercial success.

In response to this growing demand and the need for standardised oversight, the Victorian Football Association (VFA) was founded in May 1877. The VFA's mission was multifaceted, aiming to foster participation, introduce new rules, and ensure fairness and competitiveness through the provision of official umpires for key matches. This period marked a significant evolution in the organisation of Australian Rules football, paving the way for more structured competition.

This evolution reached a pivotal moment in 1896 when eight leading teams from the VFA broke away to form the Victorian Football League (VFL), aimed at creating a more professional and entertaining version of the game. This new league sought to enhance the pace and appeal of Australian Rules football, introducing strategic changes to the gameplay and creating revenue through ticket sales.

Over time, the VFL would expand, welcoming many new clubs and solidifying its position as the premier league for Australian Rules football, eventually evolving into what is known today as the Australian Football League (AFL).

AFL's surge in popularity and national expansion

The ascent of the Australian Football League (AFL) to national acclaim is a captivating narrative of strategic expansion and inclusive regulation. In the 1880s, regions such as Tasmania, Western Australia, and South Australia embraced the sport, universally recognising it as "Australian Rules". This adoption was crucial for the sport's divergence from the more prevalent Rugby League and Union, which dominated the sports landscape in Queensland and New South Wales.

The pivotal transformation occurred in 1990 when the Victorian Football League was rebranded as the Australian Football League (AFL). This rebranding was not merely cosmetic; it signified a deliberate effort to nationalise the league. Clubs from New South Wales, Western Australia, Queensland, and South Australia joined, effectively weaving the AFL into the fabric of Australian identity. Innovation remains at the heart of the AFL, with new players, rules, and technology enriching the spectacle year after year, ensuring its vibrant evolution continues.

Navigating AFL scoring mechanics

Understanding how to score in AFL is paramount to appreciating the game's strategic depth. Each match features two teams, each with 18 players, striving to outmaneuver their opponents to score points by navigating the ball through a set of goalposts. The position in which the ball crosses the goal area determines the points awarded; the central posts grant more points than the outer ones.

It's crucial to note that players are restricted from throwing the ball. Instead, they must either kick it or use a handball - a technique where the ball is punched from one palm - to pass it to a teammate. The accumulation of points through these methods feeds into the ultimate objective: to emerge victorious by having a higher score by the game's conclusion.

In the absence of a tiebreaker, matches can end in a draw, underscoring the emphasis on skilful play and strategic planning within AFL.