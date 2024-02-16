Roadworks to start on New England Highway near Wingen

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the New England Highway to carry out safety improvement work at Burning Mountain, about four kilometres north of Wingen.
Work starting on Tuesday 20 February includes stabilising and sealing the road, improving drainage and installing Audio Tactile Line Marking (ATLM) also known as rumble strips.
Work will be carried out on weekdays from 7am to 5pm and is expected to be completed by mid-April, weather permitting.
Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours, which may affect travel times.
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said "The NSW Labor Government is committed to improving safety for our regional road users.
"We know the fatality rate on roads in the country is higher compared with metropolitan residents.
"This highway is an important link in our road network for residents, local industries and tourism and this upgrade will ensure safer and smother journeys for the 6000 road users who use this corridor each day."
Access will be maintained to Burning Mountain Rest Area for all motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.