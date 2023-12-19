Town water on tap for Upper Hunter villages

Parkville, Wingen and Blandford residents now have access to a local town water supply for the first time, with the completion of four water dispensing stations that will help reduce reliance on rainwater tanks and water carting during dry times.
The new infrastructure will significantly boost water security for these villages and has been funded thanks to $2.66 million from the NSW Government's Safe and Secure Water Program and $1.77 million from Upper Hunter Shire Council.
Each new station is equipped with a drive-through bay making them safe and easy to access 24/7 with a self-service machine that allows locals to swipe their credit card and order water on demand.
The new stations are serviced by large concrete reservoirs ranging from 450KL to 13ML in capacity, all connected to the NSW Government 's $14.5 million Scone to Murrurundi Pipeline Project which began operating in 2020 and pumps water from Glenbawn Dam 40 kilometres across the Upper Hunter.
These villages have previously relied on rainfall and intermittent private supplies from the Pages River, Kingdon Ponds, and other groundwater sources, but now they have a reliable source to lean on whenever they need it.
Lisa Hingerty, Acting Executive Director Development, NSW Department of Planning and Environment - Water said "We're already seeing drought conditions starting to affect many parts of state including the Upper Hunter so having this work finished in time for summer is a huge win for the community who are under no illusions about the value of clean water in a changing climate.
"These stations are a super convenient and cost-effective solution to boost water security and will essentially work the same as a petrol station for water, where locals can simply drive up with their tanks, swipe their credit card, fill up and go.
"While residents and businesses do a terrific job maximising water efficiency from their rainwater tanks, knowing they now have these water dispensing stations located nearby will provide added peace of mind because they're no longer solely dependent on the weather or expensive water carting."
Commenting on the new water stations Maurice Collison, Mayor of Upper Hunter Shire Council said "This new infrastructure has come about through close consultation with our ratepayers, who preferred this option of having a strategically located water station in each village because it required no out of pocket contribution for installation and was cheaper overall.
"Tapping into the Scone to Murrurundi pipeline to ensure all townships along this stretch have access to a safer and more secure water supply is a no-brainer particularly with the El Nio already impacting the region.
"This project is a great example of state and local governments working productively together to help future proof water supplies in the Upper Hunter."