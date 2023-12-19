Hunter Valley News
Town water on tap for Upper Hunter villages

By Newsroom
December 19 2023 - 2:04pm
Parkville, Wingen and Blandford residents now have access to a local town water supply for the first time, with the completion of four water dispensing stations that will help reduce reliance on rainwater tanks and water carting during dry times.

