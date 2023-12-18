Top reasons why a campervan offers the best experience for exploring Australia's outback

Travellers Autobarn offers a wide range of campervans for hire. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Travellers Autobarn.



Hitting the road in a campervan is the ultimate way to drink in the beauty of Australia's vast landscapes. It doesn't matter whether you're in an old-school retro van, a high-end rolling residence, or just chilling on the mattress in the back of your station wagon. There's no experience quite like it-exploring this awe-inspiring continent via campervan is unbeatable.

Australia's size can boggle the mind-trust us, it's even more vast, more expansive than you can possibly picture. The convenience of pulling over wherever you fancy, whipping up a meal, and then catching some z's, takes your Aussie road trip to the next level. In those stretches between bustling cities and iconic landmarks, where it's just you, the open road, and the untouched wilderness, your van becomes your personal oasis on wheels, ensuring comfort wherever you roll.

This rings especially true when you're venturing into the rugged heart of Australia-the remote, unspoiled outback. As you navigate through sparse desert landscapes, with not another soul in sight for miles, it's just you, your travel buddy, and your trusty campervan. It's in these moments that the benefits of campervan travel shine the brightest.

Having the freedom to explore

Without question, the ultimate perk of self-driving in the outback is the unadulterated freedom it offers. Exhausted? Just park up and brew a soothing cuppa as you lose yourself in the vast expanses of the untouched wilderness. You're the master of your journey-camp wherever your heart desires and spend extra time in the places that capture your spirit.

It's about crafting your unique adventure and revelling in the thrill of your road's unexpected twists and turns. Embrace the liberty that comes with the open road, and let it lead you towards unforgettable experiences.

Unparalleled access to the outback's hidden gems

Want to delve into the heart of Australia's Red Centre and uncover its lesser-known treasures? A campervan is your ticket to freedom! With your home-on-wheels, you unlock the ability to reach areas off the beaten track that tour buses can't touch. How about savouring a bush walk at the crack of dawn? Just park at the trailhead the night before and, come first light, you're stepping out of your camper and straight onto the track.

Or maybe you're keen on capturing the mesmerising night sky, devoid of any light pollution for miles around? All you've got to do is choose your spot, pull up, and soak in the sunset before aiming for those perfect celestial shots. This kind of unrestricted access to the outback's secret spots? It's an exhilarating sense of freedom you won't forget.

The joy of personalised itineraries

Who needs a tour company when you've got your own four-wheeled abode? Take control of your journey, grab a map, and chart your own course through the Outback. Maybe you'll fall head over heels for Uluru and want to extend your two-day stay to a full-blown week. Or perhaps the MacDonnell Ranges will call your name, beckoning you to tackle more of their rugged hiking trails.

And let's not forget the hidden corners of the Outback that are just waiting to be explored. With your home on wheels, you're free to improvise, linger in the places you adore, and swiftly move on from the spots that just don't tickle your fancy. In essence, you get to create a trip that's perfectly tailored to you-how awesome is that?

Savour the taste of adventure, all from your campervan kitchen

Navigating the vast expanses of the desert sure builds up an appetite, doesn't it? Well, you're in luck because your mobile kitchen has got you covered! Whether your campervan boasts a high-end, fully kitted-out kitchen or a humble one-burner stove, you'll never find your tummy grumbling.

Picture this: whipping up your own meals in the heart of the outback, under a blanket of glittering stars. Sounds way more exciting than settling for roadhouse grub or standard campsite fare, right?

Plus, if you're someone who sticks to a specific diet or has dietary restrictions, you're going to absolutely love the freedom your movable kitchen brings. It's time to unleash your inner masterchef and create an outback menu that's uniquely yours! Who knew exploring the wilderness could be this delicious?

Your personal photo-op playground

Isn't it a bummer when you're zipping through breathtaking vistas on a tour bus and miss out on a treasure trove of potential snapshots? Or even worse, when you finally get that pit-stop for a photo break, and there are other passengers milling around in the background.

With your very own set of wheels, those gripes are a thing of the past. Fancy a quick stopover for a photoshoot? Just pull over at a moment's notice and nail those dreamy shots with pristine backdrops, all on your own sweet time.