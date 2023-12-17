Hunter Valley News
Contract awarded for rebuild Coulsons Creek Road

By Newsroom
December 18 2023 - 8:56am
A damaged section of the Merriwa to Willow Tree road.
The federal government has confirmed it will help pay at least $38 million to fix a bungled road upgrade which has forced Upper Hunter motorists to travel hours out of their way for the past two years.

