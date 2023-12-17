Contract awarded for rebuild Coulsons Creek Road

The federal government has confirmed it will help pay at least $38 million to fix a bungled road upgrade which has forced Upper Hunter motorists to travel hours out of their way for the past two years.
Coulsons Creek Road is described as a "critical livestock freight route", was to be upgraded into a major transport route carrying large trucks and B-double vehicles.
Upper Hunter council undertook the construction itself in 2019 but botched the job.
Rain damage, which started as a series of dangerous tension cracks, turned into a major landslide not long after the project was finished, resulting in a five-tonne load limit from March 2020.
Less than a year later, in January 2021, the road was deemed unsafe to carry any traffic.
What started as an $8 million project to upgrade the road will now cost more than $56 million.
The new funding for the rebuilt, which will take two years, was made in the October 2022 Budget to help restore a vital community connection that has been significantly damaged by heavy rainfall and subsequent land slips.
The construction contract has been awarded to Daracon Group and will involve upgrading Coulsons Creek Road between Merriwa and Willow Tree Road in New South Wales.
These upgrades will improve overall travel times, increase freight efficiency, and boost safety for all road users.
The Australian Government committed $38.6 million towards this project with the NSW Government contributing $9.66 million.
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said "Coulsons Creek Road, also known as MR358, is a vital transport link, connecting the New England Highway to the Golden Highway.
"It's great to see the Australian and NSW Governments working together to improve its capacity.
"This will not only create a safer and more efficient connection for the local community but provide a crucial link for the local freight industry, especially local livestock producers.
"Improving this road will bring long-lasting benefits to the freight industry and to the people of Merriwa and Willow Tree."