Artisanal Australia: Top Locally Made Products That'll Always Deliver Quality

Thanks to our booming agricultural industry, Australia is fortunate enough to boast a wide range of different artisanal foods and other goods that are exported and sold on global markets.



In fact, plenty of our locally made goods are said to be in high demand across the globe, with customers in Europe, the US, and across the Asia-Pacific region enjoying Australian meats, cheeses, and other agricultural exports.



But what artisanal products should Australians be enjoying more than we currently are?



If you want to experience all the richness and variety of Australia's own locally sourced artisanal products, then this is the read for you.

Here are some of our most popular locally made products.

Add some Australian artisanal wines to your home bar

With multiple Australian states boasting their own esteemed wine regions, it goes without saying that Aussie households should all add some bottles of Australian wine to their home bar.



From the cool-climate Pinot Noirs of Tasmania to the robust Chardonnay wine from the Hunter Valley, local Australian vintners are truly dedicated to expressing the unique flavour profiles that can be developed in their terroir.

Despite Australia's wine industry only being a few hundred years old, Australian wine countries are actually home to some of the most unique vines in the world.



This can be accredited to Australia's diverse range of climates and soil conditions, allowing for the production of a wide variety of different wine styles.

And did you know that most Aussie winemakers employ traditional winemaking techniques alongside more innovative production methods?



This is to effectively create wines that are complex, balanced, and distinctly Australian, ensuring a unique product for vinophiles across the globe.

Alongside this, many Australian wineries are actually family-owned and operated, ensuring a personal touch goes into every bottle.



So not only do Aussie wines capture the essence of Australia's diverse landscapes - they also provide a glimpse into living off of the land here within the world's island continent.



Regardless of whether you're a connoisseur or a casual wine lover, Australia's artisanal wines will undoubtedly provide an exceptional tasting experience with every tipple.

Explore Australia's handcrafted jewellery scene

Australian makers and mongers are no strangers to the intricate art of jewellery making.



This age-old discipline has been practiced by Aussie artisans for literally hundreds if not thousands of years, thanks to the culture of jewellery making that was maintained by some Indigenous Australian cultures.



From Indigenous-inspired pendants and bracelets, to more westernised jewellery designs, you can always expect to find a wide range of Australian-inspired jewellery at local craft stalls and markets across Australia.

But truth be told, the sheer artistry involved in these handmade creations goes so much further than just aesthetics. Australian jewellery is typically also produced using locally sourced materials and minerals or gemstones. For instance, you can find jewellery produced with locally sourced opals, or wooden jewellery made from native trees.

Savour Australia's gourmet food products

The Australian culinary scene is a vibrant tapestry of flavours, reflecting the country's rich cultural diversity and abundance of local produce. From the bustling city markets that dot Australia's booming capital cities to the regional markets that can be found across the countryside, local artisans are hard at work creating a plethora of gourmet foods and beverages.

Some of the best gourmet food products that you can expect to find in Australian markets include:

Artisanal cheeses and butters

Unpasteurised milk

Cuts of locally sourced meats

Artisanal chocolates

Gourmet biscuits and cookies

Homemade breads

Organic produce

You really do have to try a little bit of everything on this list to truly experience the variety and versatility of Australia's gourmet food scene.

Embrace Australia's eco-friendly skincare products

As Australians are constantly exposed to harsh sunlight and other extreme weather conditions, it's safe to say that our skincare needs are a little different to the rest of the world's. Thankfully, our skincare products also happen to be amongst the most-sold beauty products in the world, with sales of over $1.1 billion in 2020 alone. With eucalyptus and other natural oils available in abundance, Australian skincare can provide premium products at lower price points than other global markets.

And then there's our emphasis on sustainability alongside our dedication to utilise natural ingredients. With sustainable production methods driving Australia's skincare industry, our products are performing especially well in global markets, and will likely continue to do so as more consumers go green.

Add some Australian-made homewares to your home

Of all the products we've mentioned today, it's actually Australian-produced homewares like furnishings and crockery that are most adored by our international neighbours. But what kinds of homewares are we exporting across the globe? Well, the answer exists in three parts, all of which we'll be sharing below:

1. Handwoven textiles

Australia's textiles industry is quite popular, to say the very least. Our handwoven fabrics are used to produce a wide range of home goods, with everything from tapestries, curtains, and bedspreads being sold in global markets.

2. Artisanal ceramics

Although you may not think Australia's known for its ceramics industry, there is actually some demand for Australian-made vases, pots, mugs, and a range of other ceramic homewares for both domestic and global consumers. You can find potters working in city studios or even across Australia's regional townships.

3. Locally made furniture

Working with native and harvested woods and timber material, Australian furniture makers can also generate profits every year by producing goods for both domestic and international markets. Nowadays, you can find Aussie carpenters and furniture makers producing a wide range of different furniture goods, including resin tabletops, solid wood bed frames and bedheads, and cabinetry.



As you can see, Australia's culture of artisanal makers and creators is truly going from strength to strength.



As a result, it's likely that global consumers can still expect to see Aussie goods on their shelves for decades to come.

Similarly, Australian consumers are encouraged to embrace all the unique flavours and styles of their locally sourced and made artisanal and gourmet products.

