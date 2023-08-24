Sleep like a dream and conquer the outback with quality sleeping bag

Conquer the outback with a quality sleeping bag. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Do you dream of drifting off to sleep under the stars, but the thought of waking up cold and uncomfortable in the early hours sounds more like a nightmare? The solution may be finding a better sleeping bag.

Australians have a long history of camping, right back to colonial times when they were inspired by our First Nations people who had long since mastered the art of sleeping in the great outdoors.

Widely viewed as a quintessentially Australian experience, author of 'Born In A Tent' Dr Bill Garner says it best:

"Camping connects you directly to the earth and the sky, the vegetation, the animals and especially the birds. The strength of the wind, the power of the waves...they overwhelm you. You understand the scale of things and your own place."

But with the unbelievably vast and often harsh landscapes available to explore, many intrepid campers find themselves poorly prepared and underslept.

This can be especially true for anyone venturing into the Australian outback. Ensuring a good night's sleep can make all the difference when it comes to how well you conquer this infamously challenging area.

Prepare to sleep well in all weather

If you're inexperienced with dessert environments, it's tempting to think a basic sleeping bag will be more than sufficient. After all, it's hot in dessert, right?

While daytime temps can be utterly scorching, overnight, they can suddenly plummet into the freezing. Winter temperatures during the night can easily drop as low as -2C.

Without a quality sleeping bag, you're likely to wake up cold in the early hours. Far from anywhere to obtain warmer bedding, this is an experience you'll then repeat for days, or possibly weeks on end depending on your itinerary.

The best sleeping bags work to regulate your body temperature and keep you comfortable no matter what the outside temperature is. Warm in winter, cool in summer.

And then there was dew...

Not only for keeping you at a comfortable temperature to sleep, sleeping bags can also protect you against damp morning dew.

While not entirely waterproof, quality sleeping bags do help to deter moisture. This can also be very beneficial if caught in a sudden downpour.

Given the erratic nature of rainfall in the outback, which while unlikely, could occur at any time, a sleeping bag that repels water, is preferable.

How your sleeping bag can keep the bugs at bay

While Australia is known for its pristine and breathtakingly beautiful wilderness, it's also, less fortunately known for its creepy crawlies.

Thankfully, a good sleeping bag with a drawstring top can also help you to avoid pesky bites and painful stings from outback residents of the insect variety.

The addition of a mosquito net can offer added protection and comfort while you sleep. Of course, it pays to check inside your sleeping bag before you get in it, as some slithery friends may also find it a welcoming place to snuggle in for a snooze.

Your best friend in an emergency

No matter how well prepared you are, the outback can be an unforgiving place to experience an emergency.

Should your transport break down and you're forced to sleep in the desert unexpectedly, a quality sleeping bag can be a lifesaver.

You can stay warm and dry overnight and shelter yourself against the sun using your sleeping bag until help arrives.



Invest in a quality sleeping bag that meets your unique needs

While sleeping on the ground will never compare to a bed, no matter how great your sleeping bag is, the right one can certainly go a long way towards a better night's sleep.

The ideal sleeping bag accounts for your needs. It has the appropriate level of insulation for outback conditions in the season you are travelling and is the right shape and length (neither too long nor too short).

It pays to remember that cost does not always equate to the best option and that research is key! If you have no idea where to begin, specialist supplier Oz Backcountry's expert advice can help you on your way.

Immerse yourself in the outback experience