Bringing the outdoors in: The benefits of incorporating artificial plants in office spaces

Create a comfortable, stylish workplace by bringing the outdoors in. Picture Shutterstock

This branded content.

Aiming to create a comfortable, stylish workplace? Plants are a must.

Many businesses elect to spruce up their office with a range of different plants. And why not? They look fantastic, and come with a host of benefits for office workers. But there are some downsides... living plants require regular watering and maintenance, can drop leaves, and might even attract bugs.

This is exactly why artificial plants are a popular option in offices around Australia and the wider world.

Why include plants at all?

The research is overwhelming; countless studies show that implementing plants into your office design plan is fantastic for employees and the larger business. Studies have shown that simply looking at plants throughout the day can lower stress levels and increase creativity. And plants are affordable, so the question should be, why not include them?

All the benefits without the maintenance

Artificial plants are becoming increasingly popular in commercial workplace design. It's not difficult to see why either; they come with most of the benefits of living plants, but without the maintenance. They won't die on you either, and they are incredibly durable, great for both indoors and outdoor areas. Most of us know the struggle of keeping a plant alive!

In a large office, artificial plants offer the ability to create long planters, small or large feature pieces, and small indoor gardens. There's no need to create a maintenance schedule, or worry about feeding and clipping hundreds of different plants on a regular basis. Easy.

The presence of greenery in the workplace has been proven time and time again to be fantastic for office workers' mental health. A study even found that the presence of indoor plants can reduce psychological stress, including work stresses. That then lowers the chance of office workers developing depression or anxiety, making artificial plants a wonderful contribution to any commercial workplace.

Handmade artificial plants, quality craftsmanship

Artificial plants are no longer an unrealistic bright green and poorly crafted bit of plastic.

In reality, they've come a long way, and are a strong substitute for the real thing. The Plants Project produces high-quality artificial plants, using a range of materials to deliver a genuine look. They offer a wide range of fake plants of all species, shapes and sizes, perfect for every kind of office. Each piece is carefully designed and handcrafted, making them durable and stylish.

Harnessing the versatility of artificial plants

Faux plants aren't just for the indoors. They are versatile, and there are many pieces that are perfect for outdoor use. An office that is graced with an outdoor space (and we don't mean just for smoking), should take action to spruce that little terrace or balcony area with some greenery.

A green wall is another fantastic feature that can be utilised to brighten up any corporate space. An entire wall or section of wall sporting lush greenery usually requires plenty of maintenance, plus an intricate watering system. However, using versatile fake plants brings all the beauty without the hassle, or the cost.

This allows businesses and employees to reap the benefits of a stunning green wall, such as reduced stress and an impressive piece that wows clients and customers alike. And they might not even be able to tell that the plants are artificial!