Just before 11am Tuesday August 8, a fire broke out in a house on Macqueen Street, Aberdeen, in the Upper Hunter region.
As members of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Aberdeen approached the location, large plumes of smoke were visible from a distance. Two additional crews were assigned from Scone and Muswellbrook.
All occupants of the residence managed to evacuate in time, ensuring their safety and that of their pets, including a cat and her kittens. Their timely escape prevented any casualties.
While the family and their pets are safe, the house suffered significant damage. Preliminary assessments indicate that the interior of the residence has been entirely consumed by the flames.
Muswellbrook Station Officer Sebastian Jacobs provided an update after the incident "The attending crews got there fast and confirmed nobody was inside, they then extinguished the fire as quickly as possible".
"We're revealed to report there were no injuries to the residents or their pets, but their home is gutted, and they have a huge job ahead to get back on their feet".
Station Officer Jacobs reminded the public "We will always come to your house if it's on fire, but we would much rather visit you while it's not".
"For no cost, a truck full of firefighters can come to your home and install or check your existing smoke alarm. We can also look at the placement of your heater and other fire risks.
To book, visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/visits