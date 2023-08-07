Deck or patio? Which one is right for you?

Here we cover the differences between decks and patios, their pros and cons to help you decide which of the two suits you best. Picture Shutterstock

So you've got yourself a house, and now you're looking to give your backyard a boost in the form of a deck or a patio. Sounds like a great idea. Decks and patios give another dimension to your home.



Along with their functionality, they're a solid long-term investment. They add real value to your property. A home with a beautiful deck or patio will sell faster and at a higher price point than a home without.

But that's in the distant future. Let's focus on the here and now. You want a deck or patio because they provide a space where you can enjoy the great outdoors with family and friends-and sometimes all by yourself. It's their versatility which makes them so appealing to homeowners. They're an ideal setting for all kinds of activities: reading, relaxing, napping, entertaining, cooking, eating, drinking, stargazing, gardening, and more.

But you already know the advantages of putting in a deck or patio. The question we're here to help you answer is: which one should you get? In this article we'll cover the differences between decks and patios and highlight their pros and cons so that you can decide which of the two suits you best.

Let's begin with the basics.

What is a patio?

"Patio" comes from the Spanish word for courtyard. And that's essentially what a patio is: your own private courtyard. Patios are built level with the ground-meaning there are not elevated-using stones, concrete, tiles, or brick. These materials can be delivered by your contractor; an online freight service may be required for very large patio projects.

Patios can be attached to your house or detached from it, although the former is more popular.

They come in various shapes, sizes, and colours. Some patios are just large enough to accommodate a table and a couple of chairs; others are sprawling outdoor spaces that run the length of a house, sometimes wrapping around one or both sides.

Most homeowners put full dining sets on their patios. Fire pits, umbrellas, shrubs, flower beds, and awnings are common features as well. Oftentimes, patios are located next to a swimming pool and/or hot tub.

What is a deck?

Decks are raised flat structures usually made of wood or vinyl. As with patios, decks usually adjoin the back of a house, though they can be free-standing as well. In most cases, a door off the kitchen or family room leads straight onto the deck.

Decks are always elevated from the ground, with steps leading down into the yard. The elevation affords an overview of your yard. For safety purposes, the majority of decks have guardrails around their perimeters. Some decks have multiple levels.

Deck size varies according to the size of your house and what you intend to use it for. Most commonly, they're used for cooking, dining, and socialising. Decks are generally furnished the same way patios are, with dining sets, grills, umbrellas, etc.

Many homeowners choose to build a roof over their decks for shade and shelter from rain. Some people also decide to enclose their decks in a screen to keep out insects.

Patio pros and cons

In this section we'll quickly review some of the benefits and drawbacks of patios.

Pros

First of all, patios do not cost as much as decks. They're a more affordable option overall. For homeowners working with a tight budget, this is often the deciding factor.

Patios are also easier to maintain than decks. Indeed, they require very little maintenance outside of an occasional sweep of the paver stones.

Another advantage of patios is that they position you closer to nature. You can immerse yourself in greenery and flowers on a patio by planting liberally around its perimeter.

Lastly, patios are generally safer for children, as they cannot be fallen off of.

Cons

Perhaps the main drawback of a patio is the tendency of stones and concrete to become stained and faded. They can also crack with time. It may be necessary to hire a professional to restore the floor of your patio every few years.

One limitation of patios is that they require flat, level ground. If your yard is sloped or uneven, making it suitable for a patio will cost you a lot of money.

Deck pros and cons

Here are the plus and minus points of building a deck.

Pros

Decks offer an elevated view of your backyard, which can be really nice if you have a large property with a garden and other visually appealing elements.

Unlike patios, decks do not require level ground. Because they're elevated, they can be constructed on uneven or sloped terrain. All yards can accommodate a deck.

Decks are also more customisable than patios and tend to retain a higher resale value.

Cons

Decks are usually, but not always, more expensive than patios. First-time homeowners may find them cost-prohibitive.

Decks require more maintenance than patios. Without regular upkeep (staining, painting, sealing, power-washing, etc.), the wood will become splintered and warped, undermining the appearance and integrity of your deck.

Due to their elevation, decks can be less private than patios in that they're more easily seen by others in the neighborhood, especially if you don't have a fence.

