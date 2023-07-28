First responders have delivered a powerful message about road safety to Year 11 students from Scone, Aberdeen and Muswellbrook high schools
Muswellbrook High School was the stage for the "Rescue Ed" program, run by Muswellbrook Liquor Accord and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) with support from NSW Ambulance and NSW Police.
The aim to deliver a vivid lesson about road safety.
Firefighter Luke Simpson, a long-serving member of Muswellbrook Fire & Rescue spoke about the program's impact. "Over the years, we have strived to make a meaningful impact on these young minds," said Simpson.
"If our message has saved even one life, it has been worth it."
Taking the lead from Luke this year, Firefighter Peter Baird and his colleagues delivered a compelling PowerPoint presentation on road safety. However, the live demonstration of a car crash and subsequent rescue operation left an indelible impression on the students.
Drama students from Muswellbrook High School took on the formidable task of portraying car crash victims. Using the moulage technique to create realistic injuries, they added a sobering level of authenticity to the demonstration, underlining the real-world consequences of reckless driving.
The drama students were supported by photography students from the school who played a critical role in documenting the day's events. Their stark images, capturing each grim moment, reinforced the seriousness of the program's message.
Baird praised the students' commitment to realistically depicting such a grave incident. "These students have been invaluable in communicating the potentially deadly outcomes of unsafe driving behaviours," he said.
However, Baird clarified that the aim of Rescue Ed goes beyond merely startling its audience. "Our goal is to nurture a sense of responsibility and caution among our young drivers," he said. "We want them to comprehend the severe implications of road accidents, which will encourage them to think twice before indulging in reckless behaviour on the roads."
Rescue Ed's visit to Muswellbrook High School is just one facet of FRNSW's commitment to community safety and a crucial part of the Muswellbrook Liquor Accord's initiative to encourage responsible behaviour among young people. Though unsettling, The car crash demonstration is essential in impressing young minds on the severity of dangerous driving habits.
Parents and school administrators have commended the program, acknowledging its potential to influence these young drivers. The hope is that such a vivid demonstration of the potential consequences of reckless driving will create a lasting impression, encouraging safer, more responsible driving habits.
The mission remains unswerving: to enhance road safety by educating young drivers about the harsh reality of accidents.
Seeing a simulated car crash can be deeply unsettling. Still, if it leads young drivers to rethink their actions on the road, then the Muswellbrook Liquor Accord and Upper Hunter's first responders have fulfilled their vital objective.