Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Firefighters from Merriwa Fire Station have launched a town-wide Safety Visit blitz, driven by their unwavering commitment to fire prevention and the safety of Merriwa's residents.
With the objective of equipping every home in Merriwa with a working smoke alarm, this initiative is a critical step towards safeguarding the community.
Reflecting on the evolution of firefighting strategies, Acting Station Officer Sebastian Jacobs, a firefighter with 22 years of experience, emphasizes the shift towards preparedness and prevention.
"Our focus has expanded from solely responding to fires to include actively reducing the severity of fire through prevention and preparedness programs," he explains.
This change in approach aims to minimize the impact of fires on the community.
Merriwa's Acting Deputy Captain Holly Burke highlights the significance of proactive measures in maintaining Merriwa's safety record.
"While we've been fortunate to avoid a major residential fire recently, we must not become complacent. It is our collective responsibility to do everything possible to preserve this safety record," she says. The Safety Visit Blitz serves as a crucial tool in achieving this goal.
The Safety Visit Blitz is designed to address specific fire risks and offers personalized fire safety education, comprehensive checks, and installation of smoke alarms in every home. The objective is clear: to prevent fires and protect lives.
Alarmingly, FRNSW crews have already installed smoke alarms in numerous homes with no fire detection at all.
"We were really surprised, it's normal to find an old or broken alarm, however, we're finding homes with no protection at all, which we have sorted out in just a few minutes, it's been really rewarding so far", said Holly.
By actively participating in this town-wide initiative, residents can fortify their homes and ensure the safety of their loved ones.
A/Station Officer Sebastian Jacobs advises, "Visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/visits to request a Safety Visit and smoke alarm check. Additionally, remember to avoid overloading power boards, be careful not to leave lithium-ion batteries on charge overnight or while unattended, and never use outdoor heaters or BBQs indoors."
To coincide wit the Safety Visit blitz, FRNSW painted the local silo's red! Or did they? We will let you decide.
