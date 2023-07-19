Hunter Valley News
Home/Community

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Firefighters from Merriwa Fire Station have launched a town-wide Safety Visit blitz

Updated July 19 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Firefighters from Merriwa Fire Station have launched a town-wide Safety Visit blitz, driven by their unwavering commitment to fire prevention and the safety of Merriwa's residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.