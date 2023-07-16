Scone and Denman battle for top two spot

The Scone Thoroughbreds host Denman in a must-win clash for a top-two finish and double chance with just three rounds remaining before the Group 21 semi-finals.
The injury-hit Devils are coming off a 50-16 round 12 loss to Greta Branxton Colts, but are still second three points ahead of the Thoroughbreds on the ladder.
Scone has a far superior for and against difference but must win their final three games including a round 14 clash against Greta Branxton at Greta and rely on Denman to lose two of their next three games to earn a double chance.
Denman host Aberdeen and are away to Muswellbrook in the final two rounds of the season and can still finish minor premiers if the Colts falter in their final three games with just one point separating first and second.
Denman coach Josh Miles returns to the Devils line-up after being with his wife Thea for the birth of their son. Miles will be joined by Adam Grech in his first game back from suspension from the 2022 grand final loss.
But on the debit side centre Emori Nawasala will be out for the remainder of the season joining seven regular first graders on the sidelines.
Miles said he couldn't look beyond each game because he simply didn't know who would be available to play.
He said the team had show real resilience to clock up important wins when battling injuries, but needed to address their discipline with one player sent off and another sinbinned against the Colts and the same the week before against Singleton.
The Devils managed to stay with the Colts until half-time trailing 16-12 but were over-run in the second with Greta Branxton running in six tries.
Miles said he was unsure if any of the players on the injury list would be able to return for the finals, but the club had been well served by the core of regular first graders and the player who stepped up from reserve grade.
There is a red-hot battle also taking place for fourth spot on the table and the last semi-finals place.
Muswellbrook sit fourth going into round 13 equal on eight points with Singleton but have a better for and against differential of -55 to Singleon's -88.
Singleton host Aberdeen on Sunday, while Muswellbrook are home to Greta Branxton. The two teams meet at Pirtek Park in round 14 on July 30. Singleton play the Colts and the Rams host Denman in the final round.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
