Scone and Denman battle for top two spot

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 19 2023 - 10:33am, first published July 17 2023 - 9:17am
Denman captain coach Josh MIles returns to the Devils' line-up after missing the game against the Colts for the birth of his son. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The Scone Thoroughbreds host Denman in a must-win clash for a top-two finish and double chance with just three rounds remaining before the Group 21 semi-finals.

