GOLF: Central Coast beats Hunter River in Inter District Matchplay

By Lyn Banks
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:28am, first published 7:39am
Barb Hobbs with 39 points and the runner up Yvonne Palmer on 38 points took advantage of perfect conditions on Thursday, July 13, to lead the way on 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Skin and Beauty by Kylie.

