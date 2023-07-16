GOLF: Central Coast beats Hunter River in Inter District Matchplay

Barb Hobbs with 39 points and the runner up Yvonne Palmer on 38 points took advantage of perfect conditions on Thursday, July 13, to lead the way on 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Skin and Beauty by Kylie.
These players also won balls along with Leah Jamieson 37, Lyn Banks 34, Dordie Bragg 32 and Cath Payne 31 points on a countback from Kathy Robinson and Annie Woods.
Leah Jamieson also won the NTP on the 13th .
In the annual Inter District Matchplay against the Central Coast the Hunter River Team was defeated 13.5 to 3.5 at Everglades on Monday, July 10.
Scone player Lyn Banks managed to win her match but Dordie Bragg and Leah Jamieson were defeated.
On Saturday, July 15 in windy conditions the golfers played an 18 Hole 4 Person Ambrose sponsored by George Campbell, Geoff Ferguson and Lindsay Hodge.
The winners with a fine scratch score of 61 for a nett result of 57 and 3/8ths were Joel Harrison, Josh Noble, Kyle Smith and Tim Smith.
The happy recipients of the Domino's Pizza NTP's were Matt Langan on the 4th at 9.1 metres, Mick Alsleben on the 8th at 5.49 metres, Mac Dawson on the 13th at 3.3 metres and Will O'Donnell on the 17th at 5.47 metres.
The ball winners were: Joel Harrison, Josh Noble, Kyle Smith and Tim Smith 57 and 3/8ths; Sid Collison,
Matt O'Donnell, Will O'Donnell and John Roe 57 and 7/8ths; Mick Alsleben, Tim Johnson, Jake Teague and Rod Vaughan 58 and 1/2; Shane Davis, Jodie Ihle, Matt Langan and Mick Soper 59 nett.
The weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford was very well supported resulting in three prizes being given out.
The winner was Seb Curry 39 points, the runner up Mick Soper 38 points on a countback from third place Tim Smith who edged out Ross Banks from the prizes also on a countback!
Balls went to these players plus Bruce Plasto 36, Shane Davis, Lyn Banks, Charlie Wintle, Josh Noble 35, John Renshaw, Christopher Malone 34, David Brownhill, Charlie Wintle and Mick Reynolds 33 points on a countback from Mick Curry, Ross Banks and Max Donnelly.
This week at Scone the ladies will play an 18 Hole individual and 2 Ball Mystery Aggregate Stableford sponsored by Kim Clydsdale and Kathy Robinson on July 20.
The Medley Stableford weekly competition will conclude on Friday, July 21.
On Saturday, July 22 the Saturday Lady Golfers will sponsor the day with an 18 Hole Stableford to be played.
On Sunday July 23 a Mixed Individual and 2B Stableford will be played.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.