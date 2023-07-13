Scone trainer Rod Northam hopes a return to racing at home can help Bootscooter and Leggy Point get back in the winners' circle on Friday.
Northam has four runners on the eight-race card at Scone, where Leggy Point blitzed her rivals by six lengths on June 13 in a 1300m benchmark 58 handicap. The three-year-old stepped up to Highway Handicap class 2 grade over 1400m at Randwick the following start and finished ninth.
She faces another benchmark 58 handicap at Scone on Friday, this time over 1400m, and was a $3.70 TAB favourite from a draw in seven and with Ash Morgan aboard.
Leggy Point's two wins in seven starts have been on a soft 7 or worse and Northam was hoping for some sting out of the ground on Friday in the last. The track was a soft 5 on Thursday.
"I think she'll be a good chance," Northam said.
"She raced well at Scone two starts back and you'd think if she could repeat that, she'd be thereabouts.
"She likes a bit of give in the ground, so hopefully the track shouldn't be too bad tomorrow. She appreciated racing at home last time, so hopefully that works again."
Bootscooter, in the sixth, a benchmark 66 handicap over 1700m, is another top chance for Northam. The four-year-old mare has been unplaced in four runs this preparation but has raced in tougher company, taking on the benchmark 88 country cup on Scone Cup day, two class 3 Highway Handicaps and a city benchmark 78.
The two-kilogram claim of apprentice Chelsea Hillier gets Bootscooter's impost down to 58.5kg. She was a $4.60 hope from gate eight.
"She's been racing well without winning," Northam said. "Hopefully she can get the job done. She's got a bit of weight but having the apprentice takes a couple of kilos off and she's drawn OK.
"It's a little wide but it's not a disaster for her because she likes a bit of room to find the line, so I expect her to be a nice chance as well."
"It's a little bit of a drop in class so hopefully that can help her get back in the winners' stall."
Northam also has Hammoon Sky (race one) and Lord Cat (two) as "each-way chance" in maidens.
"Hammoon Sky is kicking off and whatever he does he will improve off, but he's not without a chance," he said.
"The other guy is still pretty green but he has blinkers on so hopefully he can show us something tomorrow."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
