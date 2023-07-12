Muswellbrook Council has received two development applications (DA) for the installation of batteries at Aberdeen and Denman.
HDB Town Planning and Design on behalf of Clean Energy Transfer Fund Pty Ltd lodged the two development applications seeking consent for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) including supporting Shed structures on E4 zoned property on Merriwa Road, Denman.
The same companies have lodged a very similar DA consisting of the installation of ten (10) BESS in total for a site at 981 New England Highway, Aberdeen which they state is a part of Hive consisting of the installation of ten (10) BESS in total.
A BESS is a 4.98 MW energy storage system that captures energy from the electrical grid at low demand and discharges electricity at times of high demand.
The Denman site according to the DA subject site sits amidst the industrial area of Denman and is zoned E4 - General Industrial under the council's mapping. Primary access to the lot is from Merriwa Road (Golden Highway).
The property has an 11kv transmission line in the vicinity which will allow a relatively easy connection to the proposed battery grids. The area of disturbance is restricted to a compound measuring 32.5m X 44.2m and is relatively insignificant in comparison to the size of the property.
The site lot is located in the Denman area and has an area of 23.30 hectares and is mostly vacant with some small shed structures.
For the other site at it sits amidst the rural area of Aberdeen and is zoned RU1 - Primary Production under the council's mapping. Primary access to the lot is from New England Highway. The property has an 11kv transmission line in the vicinity which will allow a relatively easy connection to the proposed battery grids.
Aberdeen locality and has an area of 92.63 ha.
The DA states the proposed development is 32.5m X 44.2m is relatively insignificant when compared to the size of the property. The facility will have a high-security fence around it. Additional landscaping is also included around it, screening the development from surrounding properties and New England Highway.
Muswellbrook Council has said the two development applications are publicly notified. Members of the public wishing to make submissions to Council in relation to this application must do so in writing before the close of business 23 July 2023 for Denman and July 28 for Aberdeen.
Further information related to making submissions can be found on Development Application Notice published on Council's website.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
