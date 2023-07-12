Having stood with the then NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay at the height of the 2015 NSW election when he announced, as part of the Coalition's successful bid for re-election, that a flyover would be built at the intersection of the New England and Golden highways, it was a pleasure to stand beside the now completed roadworks and note the difference it has made to that part of our road network.
The intersection has been the site of six fatalities and a number of serious accidents in recent years. It was not only dangerous but also a major congestion point.
Each afternoon as mine workers and contractors returned to the Lower Hunter the intersection became a frustrating delay along that journey. Some days the queuing was not confined to the Golden Highway but vehicles travelling south from Singleton would be left at a standstill on the edge of town. Everyone will be hoping this $97million upgrade that includes extending the dual carriageway through Belford to the intersection will go a long way in overcoming that congestion.
Night works will continue on the Golden Highway to complete the roundabout on the approach to the flyover that provides access for travellers going to Singleton and the nearby abattoir.
Night time detours of the Golden Highway via Range Road and New England Highway will be in place from 7pm to 4am from Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 22, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday July 15-16.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
