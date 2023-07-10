HVN Strikers defeat Thornton 1-0

A captain's goal for Hayden Nichol ensured victory for the Singleton Strikers who collected their second clean sheet in a row with a 1-0 away win against Thornton Redbacks.
Nichol, who has carried a foot injury most of the season, pulled out all stops with a cracking shot from a tight angle across Thornton goalkeeper Oliver Mather and into the back of the net.
Missing seven regular first graders, Singleton's injury woes continued when key defender Jackson Skinner pulled out with injury.
Strikers coach Mick Jarvis was proud of the way everyone in the team keeps rising to the oaccsion.
"It was tough as expected from Thornton. They've got some very dangerous players, hence them rolling BelSwans and South Cardiff the past two weeks at home," Jarvis told NorthernNSWFootball.
"I'm very pleased with the clean sheet. We had one regular first grade defender and that was Marcus Morris, who had two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old playing in the backline with him. For him to control those guys and give them the right information is great mentoring. That's what you want in your senior guys.
"We were seven players short for the night but everyone stood up, which was good.
"Corey Cleaver Singleton's goalkeeper was sensational in goals too."
A 1-1 draw between third placed West Wallsend and fourth-placed Kahibah left Singleton along in second, seven points behind Toronto Awaba, who beat Cessnock 1-0 on Sunday.
The Strikers host Kahibah at Howe Park on Saturday.
