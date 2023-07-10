Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

HVN Strikers defeat Thornton 1-0

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:25am, first published July 10 2023 - 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton goalkeeper Corey Cleaver kept his second clean sheet in a row. File picture
Singleton goalkeeper Corey Cleaver kept his second clean sheet in a row. File picture

A captain's goal for Hayden Nichol ensured victory for the Singleton Strikers who collected their second clean sheet in a row with a 1-0 away win against Thornton Redbacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.