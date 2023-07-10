Greta Branxton Colts thrash Denman Devils 50-16 in top-two Group 21 battle

Greta Branxton thrashed the Denman Devils 50-16 to grab top spot on the Group 21 competition ladder.
The highly anticipated top of the table clash turned into a one-sided affair after half-time with the Colts running in six tries to one.
Greta Branxton's Josh Cagney scored a double in the nine tries to three victory.
New Colts recruit Jared Anderson opened the scoring for the visitors in the fourth minute.
Anderson made a mid-season switch from Cessnock and lined up in the centres for Greta Branxton.
Denman hit-back and the game was 6-6 when a brawl erupted after 20 minutes. The Devils' centre Emori Nawasala was sent-off in the aftermath with teammate Penikolo Latu and Colts lock Jesse Cronin sin-binned.
Greta Branxton scored on the stroke of half-time through winger Cain Bonham to lead 16-12.
They scored six tries to one in the second-half to run away with the match. The win moves the Colts into first place, one point ahead of Denman and with a significant for and against advantage..
Muswellbrook were comprehensive 46-18 winners against Aberdeen at Jefferson Park. Chad Dewson scored a hat-trick for the Rams who jumped to fourth-place ahead of Singleton courtesy of the win and for and against boost.
On Sunday afternoon, Scone smashed Singleton 58-6 at Scone Park. The Thoroughbreds had 10 different try-scorers as Jarrod Wicks landed nine conversions from 10 attempts with the boot.
Greta Branxton next travel to Muswellbrook on Saturday, July 22 to play the Rams while Singleton host Aberdeen and Scone play Denman on Sunday, July 23.
Greta Branxton enjoyed a successful afternoon at Denman Oval, beating Denman 56-6 in reserve grade.
Casey Parsons scored three tries and kicked six goals in the win against the last-placed Devils. Aberdeen beat Muswellbrook 28-14 while Merriwa defeated Singleton 38-0 in the other matches.
Scone defeated second placed Singleton 32-10 at Scone Park on Sunday to keep their unbeaten Ladies League Tag record intact. In the other match Aberdeen defeated Murrurundi 22-0.
In the under-18s Denman defeated Muswellbrook 40-0 and Singleton beat Scone 32-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.