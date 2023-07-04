Hunter Valley News
Denman flier Semi Rokodinono breaks Singleton hearts with late length-of-field try

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:18am
Denman's Semi Rokodinono storms through an opening on his way to scoring a length-of-the-field match winning try against Singleton at Pirtek Park on Sunday, July 2. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Denman's Semi Rokodinono turned defence into attack to break the hearts of Singleton fans with a spectacular length of the field try to seal a memorable 30-26 win at Pirtek Park on Sunday.

