Denman's Semi Rokodinono turned defence into attack to break the hearts of Singleton fans with a spectacular length of the field try to seal a memorable 30-26 win at Pirtek Park on Sunday.
Looking to break a 26-all deadlock, the Greyhounds had placed a kick into the in-goal area to force a drop out.
However, Denman risked an in-goal pass to Rokodinono and instead of just getting the ball back into play he busted an initial lunging tackle and then danced his way through broken play to score at the other end.
It was an extraordinary end to a remarkable game which delivered everything from two Greyhound teammates being taken from the field after coliding in defence in the opening minutes to two players being sent off (one from each club) and then another two sin-binned including Denman captain coach Josh Miles.
Tempers flared at several stages and both sides were guilty of gifting the opposition possession through errors, but missing eight of their starting 13 the Devils went into the break leading 22-6 with Denman's Daniel James scoring a first-half double.
Singleton's Brendan Williams got his scored try almost straight after the break and the Greyhounds blew two red-hot chances.
Jack Smyth scored out wide to get Singleton's chase back on. Denman scored again but then Luke Gardner scored under the uprights for the Greyhounds. Macaulay Daly converted and then Gabriel Stafa scored an unconverted try out wide to level the scores.
Enter Rokodinono to cap off a player of the match performance.
Miles sung his star utility's praises after the match, saying he could play anywhere from backrow to fullback where he was at the end of the game.
Miles said he was extremely proud of his inexperienced team which was missing eight regular starters.
"There's a reasonable gap between first and reserve grade this year and the guys who came up did a great job as they haven't faced that standard all year. They matched it and in a lot of cases played for 70 minutes or more," he said. "It was a tremendous effort."
Miles said he was was hoping for the return of a number of players for this week's top two clash against Great Branxton at Denman.
Greta Branxton ran in nine tries to one for a 52-6 win against Aberdeen at Greta Central on Sunday.
The Colts are unbeaten since their 22-18 loss to Denman in round 7 on May 28, but go into Sunday's match with one-all record against the Demons.
In Sunday's win Lewis Hughes, Jesse Howard and Dylon Edwards scored doubles and Patrick Andrews kicked eight of nine conversions to lead the league point scoring on 116 from Denman's James Olds on 107.
Scone have consolidated themselves in third spot with a 36-14 win against Muswellbrook Rams to leave themselves on 14 points, six points of Singleton in fourth, with the Rams two points back in third.
Adam Clydesdale scored two tries in the seven tries to three victory, with Adan Mcguinness, Timothy Watson, Jarrod Wicks, Sam Fechner and Justin Apthorpe also crossing.
Chad Dewson scored a double and Bailey Ellis got Muswellbrook's other try.
In other round 12 games, Aberdeen hosts the Rams on Saturday at 5.30pm and Scone is home to Singleton at 1.50pm on Sunday.
