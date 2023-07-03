Clear skies and a chill in the breeze provided the perfect conditions for the 2023 Aberdeen Highland Games.
With more than a dozen piped bands in attendance at Jefferson Park on Saturday there was plenty of Celtic music in the air and the occasional caber.
Acts of strength were once again a highlight of the games with the Celtic strongmen putting on a great show. From lifting large stones onto a wine barrel to tossing the caber - the tossing of a large wooden pole.
This year's Chief of the Day was the Hon. Simon Abney-Hastings, 15th Earl of Loudoun.
The Australian Federation Guard (AFG), made up of representatives from the three services also performed at the event.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
